Spiritual Opium hits Tencent

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 3, 2021 12:48 PM
5 views
downtrend chart
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

China’s crackdown on tech giants and private tutoring companies has taken a new twist.  China now has its sights set on “spiritual opium”, better known as online gaming.  The Xinhua News Agency’s  “spiritual opium” comment today caused a dramatic selloff in gaming companies, including Tencent, as fears spread that China’s crackdown would soon turn to online gaming.  The article referred to one of Tencent’s most popular games, Honor of Kings.  As a result, Tencent said they would limit play time for minors and stop in-game purchases for children 12 years of age. 

On-line gaming stocks across the board were hit across the board, with Tencent hit the hardest.  The stock price at one point today was down 11% but bounced towards the end of day to close down only  6%.  Tencent’s stock price has been in a long-term head and shoulders formation since October 2020.  Price eventually peaked in the “head” of the formation at 772.50 on February 18th and began moving lower and forming a right shoulder in early June.  The target for a head and shoulders pattern is the length from the head to the neckline, added to the break of the neckline.  In this case the target is near 323, which was also the low of March 2020.  The stock is currently sitting just above horizontal support at 419.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition to the horizontal support on the daily timeframe, the 240-minute chart shows the Tencent’s stock price is testing support at the bottom trendline of a downward sloping channel, which began at the top of the “head”.  Price is also near the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the December 28th lows to the February 18th highs near 448.  Furthermore, the RSI is entering oversold territory and is diverging with price.  Perhaps the stock is due for a bounce.   Further support below 419.5 is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the previously mentioned timeframe at 239, then the March 2020  lows near 323.  Resistance is at the July 29th highs of 491.5 and then horizontal resistance near 597.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Tencent seems to be in the cross hairs of the Chinese government, as they are cracking down on the technology sector.  This time, they are focusing on “spiritual opium”, or online gaming.  The path of least resistance for Tencent’s stock price is lower. And if China keeps targeting tech companies, Tencent’s stock price may continue to fall.

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 01:05 AM
Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
March 24, 2023 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
March 24, 2023 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Stocks articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
By:
Joshua Warner
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
    Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 24, 2023 12:11 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Virgin Australia IPO: everything you need to know about Virgin Australia
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        March 24, 2023 09:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.