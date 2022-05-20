Stocks just can’t catch a break

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 20, 2022 5:06 PM
12 views
Close-up of stock market board
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Earlier, Europe was sharply higher and that had lifted US futures. But since Wall Street opened for the final day of trading, it has been more of the same downward motion for stocks and indices. Tesla shares, for example, touched a fresh nine-month low after dropping 5% on the session. Some of the U.S. indices turned lower, with the small cap Russell leading the declines. At the time of writing, the S&P was barely holding in the positive. European indices were clinging on, but with the weekend approaching, investors were not too keen to hold their positions.  Unless something changes dramatically, we may be headed for the 7th straight week of losses on Wall Street.

Why are stocks falling?

Stocks remain on a shaky footing. Investors’ list of worries grows ever larger. Inflation. Interest rate hikes. Low economic growth. Stagflation. Recession. Perhaps most importantly for stocks, the Fed is not there to provide cushion, like before. Consumer confidence is likely to drop further as incomes are squeezed. Those big falls in shares of retailers – Target and Walmart – and others such as Amazon and Apple we saw in mid-week certainly point towards this trend, as profit margins are squeezed at a time when consumers are likely to cut back on their spending. The outlook does not look great. Producers will be passing on raised input costs onto consumers, and this will ensure inflation is not going to be easing significantly any time soon, at a time when the economic outlook also appears grim. The Fed’s hands will be tied.

Dow Jones in bear channel

DJIA 

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

Like the rest of the US indices, the Dow is making lower lows and lower highs and as such we continue to remain bearish on the markets. Though we will see oversold bounces here and there, the underlying trend is bearish and as such we expect resistance levels to hold and supports to break down until something changes fundamentally. From here, a revisit of last week’s low at 31226 seems highly likely. If we get there and there’s acceptance below it this time (unlike the day before), then we may even see a re-test of the 2020 high at 30634 at some point in the near future.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas US stocks Stocks Dow Jones

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
April 28, 2023 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
April 28, 2023 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
April 28, 2023 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
April 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
April 28, 2023 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
April 28, 2023 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 28, 2023 12:55 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 28, 2023 12:02 PM
      Market chart
      EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 28, 2023 07:39 AM
        USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 27, 2023 10:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.