Two Trades to Watch: EUR/GBP, S&P500

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 23, 2023 9:06 AM
33 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst

EUR/GBP looks to inflation data, BoE speakers

  • Eurozone inflation expected to confirm 8.6% YoY
  • BoE speakers & Brexit in focus
  • EUR/GBP tests support at 0.88

EUR/GBP holding study around 0.88, after modest gain in the previous session and as investors look ahead to eurozone inflation data which is the major release across the European session.

Expectations are for inflation to confirm the preliminary print of 8.6% YoY, down from 9.2% in December. This is the second reading, so it is not considered as market leaving as the preliminary print.

Recent data from the eurozone has been strong, indicating that the region could avoid a recession. The upbeat data supports the hawkish stance of the ECB, which is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points again in the March meeting.

The pound charged higher earlier in the week after an impressive return to growth by the private sector, easing recession fears. Since then, sterling has drifted amid a lack of fundamental drivers and with the Northern Ireland protocol still hanging in the balance.

Today there is no high impacting UK economic data. Instead, traders will be looking at speeches by BoE policymakers Catherine Mann and John Cunliffe.

Where next for EUR/GBP?

After rebounding lower from 0.8980, EUR/GBP aggressively broke below the 50 sma, which, combined with the RSI below ,50 keeps sellers hopeful of further downside.

Sellers are testing support at 0.88, the rising trendline, with a break below here needed to expose the 50 sma at 0.8750. The price has traded above the 50 sma since mid-December.  Below here, support can be seen at 0.8720, the 2023 low.

On the flip side should buyers successfully defend the rising trendline support, buyers will first look for a move over 0.8830 the 50 sma to bring 0.8890, the weekly high into focus.

 

eurgbp chart

S&P500 rises post FOMC minutes & ahead of US GDP data

  • S&P rises as markets get used to higher rates for longer
  • US GDP Q4 expected to confirm 2.9% QoQ annualized
  • S&P500 fins support around 4000 level

The S&P500 futures are edging higher after four straight days of declines, with bears pausing for breath as losses so far this week sitting at over 2%.

The futures are edging higher as investors continue digesting the minutes from the February FOMC meeting, which showed that most policymakers were in favour of slowing the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points, although there were still some policymakers supporting a 50 bps hike.

Policymakers were in agreement that interest rates need to continue rising in order to tame inflation.

While the prospect of higher rates for longer hurt sentiment at the start of the week, investors appeared to be getting accustomed to the idea of a higher terminal rate, with the USD falling lower and stocks rising.

Attention now turns to US GDP data, the second reading which is expected to confirm the preliminary reading of 2.9% growth QoQ annualized, up from 3.2%. Stronger than forecast growth could fuel hawkish Fed bets and pull stocks lower.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 has been trending higher since early October before running into resistance at 4195 and rebounding lower, breaking below several support levels.

The price has found support around the 4000 mark, the 50 sma, the psychological level, and the rising trendline support, so could prove a tough nut to crack.

Sellers need to break below this level to extend the bearish selloff towards 3935, the confluence of the 200 sma and the falling trendline dating back to the start of the year.

Meanwhile, should buyers defend 4000, immediate resistance can be seen at 4050, last week’s low, ahead of 4100 round number.

 

 

spx chart
Related tags: Trade Ideas SPX 500 EUR/GBP

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.