Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 15, 2023 9:09 AM
75 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst

EUR/USD falls post US CPI & ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD is falling after two straight days of gains after sticky US inflation and hawkish comments from Fed President Lorie  Logan raise concerns of a more hawkish Federal Reserves.

After US CPI cooled by less than expected to 6.4% YoY in January, hopes of a rapid disinflation eased, and Investors are anticipating a 25 basis point rate hike from the Fed in March and May, taking the rate to 5.25%.

Meanwhile, the euro found some support yesterday from GDP data showing that the bloc’s economy grew 0.1% QoQ in Q4, avoiding a contraction. The data comes after upbeat forecasts from the European Commission, which sees the eurozone avoiding a recession this year.

Today, attention will be on US retail sales, which are expected to rebound, adding to the inflation story. Sales are forecast to rise 1.8% MoM, up from -1.1% decline in December. Strong retail sales could lift the USD further.

In Europe, Eurozone industrial output is expected to fall -0.8% MoM in December after rising 1% in January.

ECB President Lagarde is also due to speak.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD broke out below the rising wedge pattern, dropping to a low of 1.0655. The pair is now consolidating, capped on the upside by 1.08 and on the lower side by 1.0655. The RSI is below 50, favoring sellers.

Sellers could look for a fall below 1.0655, the February low to expose the 100 sma at 1.0525 and the 2023 low of 1.0480.

Buyers could look for a rise over 1.08 to create a higher high and target 1.0930, the January high.

 

EURUSD chart

EUR/GBP rises after weaker-than-forecast UK inflation

The pound is falling reversing gains from the previous session after UK's CPI inflation continued to fall in January.

UK CPI cooled by more than expected to 10.1% from 10.5% in December. Expectations has been for a full 10.3%, thanks in part to falling petrol prices.

Falling services inflation (6% from 6.8%) will be well received by the BoE, particularly after yesterday’s stronger-than-expected wage growth figures.

The data raises questions about the March BoE monetary policy meeting. Investors are reining in expectations of a 25 basis point hike, pulling the pound lower.

Where next for EUR/GBP?

After finding support on the multi-month rising trendline at 0.88, EUR/GBP has rebounded higher. The rise above the 20 sma and the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of more upside.

Resistance can be seen at 0.89, the January high, with a break above here opening the door to 0.8980, the 2023 high.

On the flipside, immediate support can be seen at 0.8820 the 20 sma, with a breakthrough here opening the door to 0.88 the rising trendline support and weekly low. A break below here creates a lower low.

 

 

eurgbp chart
Related tags: EUR/USD EUR/GBP Trade Ideas CPI

Latest market news

Vincent’s View: Strong economy, weak stock market?
Today 12:01 PM
Forex Friday: Risk OFF
Today 12:00 PM
Virgin Australia IPO: everything you need to know about Virgin Australia
Today 09:30 AM
Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
Today 08:19 AM
Two Trades to Watch: GBP/USD, DAX
Today 08:15 AM
The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 05:02 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR/USD articles

Market chart
Two Trades to Watch: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 21, 2023 08:02 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    European Open: EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 ahead ZEW sentiment report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 21, 2023 05:47 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      European Open: SNB come to the rescue of Credit Suisse, ECB up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 16, 2023 06:17 AM
        Two Trades to Watch: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 8, 2023 08:12 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.