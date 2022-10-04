Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 4, 2022 9:17 AM
0 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD holds over 0.98 amid an upbeat mood

EURUSD is on the rise, extending gains from the previous session as the upbeat mood continues, despite the eurozone’s weaker-than-expected manufacturing PMI.

A smaller than expected rate hike by the RBA has brought some optimism that global central banks could soon ease back on aggressive hikes.

Weaker than expected US ISM manufacturing data yesterday suggest that the US economy is slowing, raising hopes that the Fed could ease back on hiking rates. Treasury yields fell lower and continue to fall today.

Attention now turns to eurozone PPI, which is expected to rise to 43.2% YoY in August, up from 37.9%. Hot inflation piles pressure on the ECB to hike rates. ECB’s Lagarde is to speak later.

Meanwhile, US JOLTS jobs openings and factory orders are due. Several Federal Reserve speakers will also be in focus.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EURUSD has rebounded from the 0.9535 2022 low, rising above the falling trendline resistance, which combined with the bullish crossover on the MACD keeps buyers hopeful of further gains.

Buyers will look to rise above the 0.9890 the 20 sma to bring parity back into target.

Support can be seen at 0.98 the falling trendline support ahead of 0.9750 yesterday’s low.

 

eurusd410fx

GBP/USD extends gains after Chancellor’s U-turn

GBP/USD rose 1% yesterday and is extending those gains today, boosted by the Chancellor’s backtracking on the high-rate tax cut. Furthermore, Kwasi Kwarteng said that he would bring forward his plan to bring UK debt under control to this month, from 23rd November.

These moves have helped calm fears over the outlook for the UK economy, at least for now, even if Liz Truss’ position is looking less sure than a few weeks ago.

There is no high impacting UK data due today. Attention will remain on Westminster for further developments.

The US continues to weaken as optimism grows that the Fed could ease rate hikes sooner rather than later.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has rebounded from 1.0350, its all-time low, rising back into the multi-month falling channel. A rise over the 20 sma and the bullish RSI keep buyer’s hopeful of further upside.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 1.14 the September 7 low and Brexit low. A move over 1.1725 is needed to create a higher high.

Immediate support can be seen at 1.13 the 20 sma, with a breakthrough here opening the door to 1.1160 trendline support and 1.10 round number.

 

gbpusd410fx
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD GBP USD Forex

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: ISM, PMI’s, NFP and two CB meetings in focus
Today 06:04 AM
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
Yesterday 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Yesterday 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Yesterday 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:28 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:12 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 11:08 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.