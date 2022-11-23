Two trades to watch: USD/JPY, FTSE

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 23, 2022 10:21 AM
111 views
Federal reserve building close-up
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

USD/JPY rises ahead of the Fed minutes, PMIs

The minutes are from the November Fed meeting where the US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points. The statement had a dovish tilt to it, highlighting the lag time between the rate hike and the impact being realised in the real economy.

However, Fed Chair Powell pushed back against the idea of a dovish pivot. He said that the terminal rate would likely be higher.

Since the meeting, inflation data has cooled, and some Fed speakers have said that they consider the time is approaching for a downshift in the pace of rate hikes. The minutes should shed light on where policy members are.

Any sense of a less hawkish stance could pull the USD lower.

US PMI data will also be in focus and is expected to slow to 47.7 in October, down from 48.2 in September. The level 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Where next for the USD/JPY?

USD/JPY has rebounded off the November low of 137.67, pushing back above the 140.00 psychological level and the 100 sma. The pair hit resistance at 142.25, the weekly high. The RSI is below 50, suggesting the sellers could have momentum on their side.

Sellers will look to break below the 100 sma at 141.85 to expose 140.00 and open the door to 137.67. A break below this level creates a lower low.

Should buyers successfully defend the 100 sma, bulls could look for a move over 142.25, the weekly high, to expose the 50 sma at 145.00.

 

usdjpy2311fx

FTSE heads higher with PMI data due

The FTSE is heading cautiously higher, adding to solid gains from the previous session, as investors look past rising COVID cases in China and ahead of the Fed minutes later in the day.

Optimism that the Fed could slow the pace of rate hikes helped Wall Street end the day higher, and that optimism is translating over to a higher open in Europe.

Attention will be on the UK PMI data, which is expected to show further contraction. The UK composite PMI, often considered a good gauge for business activity, is likely to fall to 47.5, down from 48.2. The service sector, the dominant sector in the UK, is expected to contract further to 48 from 48.8.

The data is as good as confirming that the UK economy is contracting. The data comes after the OECD warned that the UK economy will contract by 0.4% in 2023 before rising just 0.2% in 2024.

Where next for the FTSE?

The FTSE has formed a series of higher highs and higher lows since mid-October. The price has risen above the 50 & 200 sma and has pushed over resistance at 7420. This, combined with the RSI above 50, keeps buyers hopeful of further upside.

Buyers will look for a move over 7485, the September high, to extend gains towards 7580, the August high.

Sellers could look for a move below 7420 to expose the 200 sma at 7320 and the multi-month rising trendline support at 7270.

 

ftse2311fx
Related tags: Trade Ideas USD JPY FTSE

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Today 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Today 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Today 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Today 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Today 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 01:57 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:59 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:16 AM
        Jobs
        EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:21 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.