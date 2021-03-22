UK data dump could trigger move in GBP

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
March 22, 2021 4:04 PM
4 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

This week the UK will release a barrage of economic data that could fire up the GBP, as it is up against some key levels. At last week’s BOE meeting,  the central bank said they will not tighten until they see significant progress being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.  This week’s data may provide the markets some direction as to if the economy is moving towards the BOE’s goals!  Below are the more important UK releases this week:

Claimant Count Change (FEB):

  • Although there are a few parts to the jobs data to be released on Tuesday, the Claimant Change is the most recent, and therefore, most important. Expectations are for -17,000 people claiming unemployment benefits vs -20,000 in January (however the number had increased to 1.4 million since the pandemic began). 

CPI (FEB):

  • Expectations are for a rise of +0.5% MoM vs -0.2% in January.  The YoY number is expected to by +0.8% vs +0.7% prior. The Core CPI is expected to rise +0.5% MoM vs -0.5% in January.  However, the YoY number is expected to be unchanged at 1.4%.

Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAR):

  • The manufacturing sector has been holding up well during the lockdowns and Brexit.  Expectations are for a decrease to 55 from 55.1 in February.  The reading has not been below the contraction/expansion 50 level since June 2020.

Markit/CIPS Services PMI Flash (MAR):

  • The service sector hasn’t fared as well as the manufacturing sector over the last few months. However, expectations are for a rise to 51 for March vs 49.5 in February.  This would be the first reading above the contraction/expansion 50 level since October 2020.

GBP/USD

After a nice rally dating back to November of last year, GBP/USD has been in a consolidation pattern between 1.3800 and 1.4000. 

Chart analysis of GBP to USD. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Stronger data could thrust the Pound back towards recent highs and channel trendline resistance near 1.4241.  Worse than expected data could push the pair below the bottom of the channel and horizontal support near 1.3755.

Chart analysis of GBP to USD. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/GBP

The pair has been moving lower since December 2020 and finally found support at 0.8533. EUR/GBP  bounced over the weekend and has taken out a short-term, downward sloping trendline above 0.8584 and came to a halt near the 50% retracement level from the February 26th highs to the March 18th lows, near 0.8632. 

Chart analysis of EUR to GBP. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Stronger than expected data could push the pair below recent support at 0.8533 towards the Fibonacci extensions from the February 24th lows to the February 26th highs at 0.8485 (127.2%) and 0.8416 (161.8%). Horizontal support below crosses at 0.8284.  Weaker data could push EUR/GBP above the February 26th highs at 0.8736.  However, notice the sideways price action over the last 2 weeks allowed the RSI to return to neutral, which now allows the pair to move lower without the RSI in oversold territory.

Chart analysis of EUR to GBP. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

If trading the GBP pairs, watch for volatility around the data this week.  Some GBP pairs have been consolidating for 2 weeks.  Much stronger or weaker data could take out stops on either side of the ranges and allow these pairs to run!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex GBP CPI Employment

Latest market news

Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
Today 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
Yesterday 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Yesterday 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Yesterday 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Yesterday 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Yesterday 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:32 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:37 PM
      Chart showing uptrend
      Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 12:30 PM
        Market chart
        The RBNZ surprise with a 50bp interest rate hike
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 03:37 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.