US CPI Preview: Inflation Uptick Potential after Trump Election, Red Wave

The Fed is seen as nearly 50/50 to cut interest rates again in December after Donald Trump and the Republicans secured a “Red Wave” last week - see what to expect from US CPI!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 12, 2024 6:52 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US CPI Key Points

  • US CPI expectations: 2.6% y/y headline inflation, 3.3% y/y “core” inflation
  • The Fed is seen as nearly 50/50 to cut interest rates again in December after Donald Trump and the Republicans secured a “Red Wave” last week
  • USD/JPY is on the verge of a breakout to multi-month highs ahead of a likely uptake in inflation.

When is the US CPI Report?

The October CPI report will be released on Wednesday, November 12 at 8:30 ET.

What are the US CPI Report Expectations?

Traders and economists expect the US CPI report to rise to 2.6% y/y on a headline basis, with the “Core” (ex-food and -energy) reading expected tick up to at 3.3% y/y.

US CPI Forecast

Perhaps more than many assumed, US citizens’ dissatisfaction with inflation and the accumulated price increases over the last few years played a big role in Donald Trump’s election victory last week. With the Republican party also winning majority control of the Senate and House of Representatives, slowing the growth in price increases will be a key priority over the next four years.

Of course, this week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report relates to price changes in October, and if the leading indicators and economists’ expectations are accurate, it could show an uptick in price pressures from September. Looking at the CME’s FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in about a 50/50 shot of another interest rate cut next month.

As many readers know, the Fed technically focuses on a different measure of inflation, Core PCE, when setting its policy, but for traders, the CPI report is at least as significant because it’s released weeks earlier. As the chart below shows, the year-over-year measure of US CPI has resumed its decline from the 2022 peak in recent months, though economists are expecting it to bump back up to 2.6% this month:

uscpi11122024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, the “Prices” component of the PMI reports has turned higher over the last month and may continue to rise if another round of tariffs looks likely in the coming weeks.

Crucially, the other key component to watch when it comes to US CPI is the so-called “base effects,” or the influence that the reference period (in this case, 12 months) has on the overall figure. Last October’s 0.0% m/m reading will drop out of the annual calculation after this week’s reading, opening the door for an increase in the headline year-over-year CPI reading as long as the month-over-month reading comes in higher than that.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

US Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_11122024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to USD/JPY, the exchange rate is on the verge of a breakout to multi-month highs above 154.70 as of writing. From a purely technical perspective, the pair looks poised for additional gains after consolidating for the past couple of weeks, though bulls would obviously prefer to see a hot inflation reading to add some fundamental heft to that technical outlook. In that scenario, the pair could make a run toward 157.00 next.

Meanwhile, a cool CPI report could take the pair back into the recent 151.40-154.70 range and accordily increase the odds of another rate cut from the Fed next month.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: CPI Inflation Election US Election USD/JPY Forex
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest CPI articles

Research
GBPUSD, EURJPY Outlook: Inflation Reports and Key Levels
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 25, 2024 08:36 AM
    japan_08
    USDJPY Forecast: Will the CPI Reverse the Dollar Rally?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    November 13, 2024 08:48 AM
      Federal_reserve
      Kashkari drops the 'p' word ahead of US CPI, USD/CHF stands firm
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 13, 2024 01:03 AM
        US_flag_graph
        US Consumer Price Index (CPI) Preview (OCT 2024)
        By:
        David Song
        November 12, 2024 03:55 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.