US open: Stocks surge as rate bets cool

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 7, 2022 3:55 PM
17 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.8% at 31200

S&P futures +0.95% at 3882

Nasdaq futures +1.13% at 11987

In Europe

FTSE +1.5% at 7140

Dax +2% at 12597

Euro Stoxx +1.55% at 3418

 

Stocks rise

US stocks are pointing to a firmer start adding to gains in the previous session, as investors continue to weigh up the prospect of more aggressive monetary policy and the impact that this could have on growth.

Recession fears have picked up again this week with the US 2-year and 10-year treasury yields inverting, a traditional recession warning bell. Of the 28 inversions of the 2/10 yield curve over the past century, 22 have resulted in a recession.

Recession fears have helped pull commodities sharply however over the past month, with the Bloomberg commodities index down 20% since the June peak. Weak commodity prices help ease inflation fears.

However, commodities are on the rise again on news that China is considering a $200 billion stimulus programmme. The stimulus would be aimed at helping it shake off its ongoing real estate crisis and revive consumer demand after COVID lockdowns. Copper, also another indicator for the health of the global economy is on the rise, heading for its best day in 9 years.

On the data front, a rise is US jobless claims to 235k, around a 6-month high, has been broadly brushed off by the market and comes following JOLTS vacancies data yesterday which showed that there are still nearly 2 vacancies for every unemployed worker.

Fed speakers Waller and Bullard are due to speak later.

In corporate news:

GameStop rises 9% on the open after announcing a stock split. The board approved a 4 for 1 split which would make the stock more affordable for retail investors.

FX markets – USD falls, EUR edges lower

USD is edging lower after several sessions of strong gains. The upbeat mood in the market is helping draw safe-haven flows out of the greenback.

EURUSD is edging higher but remains broadly steady after a steep selloff in the previous few sessions. Concerns over energy security and the ECB arriving late to the rate hiking party have dragged on the common currently

GBP/USD is rising despite UK prime minister Boris Johnson resigning.  The move paves the way for a leadership battle,, with issues such as Brexit and the cost of living crisis in focus.

GBP/USD +0.4% at 1.1950

EUR/USD +0.05% at 1.02

Oil rises after steep falls

Oil prices jumped after steep falls earlier in the week. News of a huge stimulus drive in China has helped lift commodities across the board.

Oil prices have fallen across the week as recession fears hurt the demand outlook and prices fell lower back below $100.

Looking ahead, the EIA crude oil inventory data is due to be released.

WTI crude trades +4% at $103.07

Brent trades +4% at $103.10

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: ISM, PMI’s, NFP and two CB meetings in focus
Yesterday 11:23 AM
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
March 31, 2023 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
March 31, 2023 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
March 31, 2023 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
March 31, 2023 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
March 31, 2023 11:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 31, 2023 12:28 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 31, 2023 12:12 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 31, 2023 12:00 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 31, 2023 11:08 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.