US open: Wall Street opens higher as inflation concerns ease

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 18, 2021 3:01 PM
8 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.1% at 35968

S&P futures +0.23% at 4701

Nasdaq futures +0.46% at 16393

In Europe

FTSE -0.14% at 7277

Dax -0.05% at 16244

Euro Stoxx +0.02% at 4401

Learn more about trading indices

Corporate updates impress

US stocks are set for a firmer start to trading after a weaker close in the previous session. Concerns over inflation pulled stocks lower in a data quiet session on Wednesday. Today fresh record highs in Europe have helped set an upbeat tone to trading.

Falling treasury yields are aiding the rotation into high growth stocks with the Nasdaq set to outperform cyclicals. Impressive results from Nvidia add to the upbeat mood.

Nvidia wasn't the only company to impress, with retailers Kohl's and Macy's raising sales and earnings forecasts.

Oil related shares have traded lower across Europe, a trend which is likely to be repeated across the US session as oil prices tumble.

Jobless claims came in marginally higher than the previous week at 268k, up from 267k and slightly missing forecasts of 260k. Whilst the Fed has emphasized its focus on jobs, the data was uninspiring with markets looking past the numbers.

Attention now turns to Fed speakers who could offer some insight into the timing of the next move by the Fed. Although it is worth noting that the Fed chair announcement is potentially coming in the next few days. Powell remains the betting market’s favourite at 70% whilst the odds for the more dovish leaning Brainard sit at 30%.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq trades within a steep ascending channel as it extends its recover from the October 5 low. The RSI is just tipping into overbought territory so some consolidation could be on the cards. Buyers will be looking for a move over 16459 for fresh all-time highs. Whilst it would take a move below 15900 to negate the near time bull trend opening the door to support at 15675 the September high. A move below 15475 the 50 sma could see more sellers climb in.

Nasdaq chart

FX – USD eases back from 16 month high

The USD falling away from its 167 month high reached earlier in the week as investors look towards Fed speakers later today for fresh clues over the timing of the next move by the Fed.

USD/TRY rises to a record high after the Turkish central bank cut interest rates again by 100 basis points after slashing rates by 300 points in recent months. The central bank is acting on calls by President  Tayyip Erdogan for cheaper borrowing costs.

GBP/USD -0.16% at 1.3468

EUR/USD  +0.15% at 1.1332

 

Oil set for weekly decline

Oil prices are trading sharply lower extending losses for the third straight session and trades at a six-week low. Oil is set to drop just shy of 5% so far this week adding to losses earlier in the month and putting oil on track for its weakest month in over a year.

The move by Biden to ask China and other major oil consuming countries to release strategic oil reserves in a bid to lower energy prices and erase inflationary pressure. So far OPEC+ are sticking to raising oil output by 400,000 barrels per day an agreement reached in July warning of a possible supply glut next year.

WTI crude trades -0.6% at $77.03

Brent trades -0.4% at $79.30

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

14:30 Fed Williams speaks

15:30 ECB Lane speaks

19:00 Fed Evans speaks

23:30 Japanese CPI

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Indices Commodities Oil Nasdaq USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: AAPL stock pops on iPhone sales and earnings beat
Today 09:31 AM
Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOE meeting and China data in focus
Today 04:56 AM
Fed statement disappoints equity markets, no rate pause in sight, Gold hits all-time high
Yesterday 04:39 PM
Gold, Silver outlook: Metals break higher as yields drop
Yesterday 04:09 PM
US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
Yesterday 02:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Congress building
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks fall post Fed & as banking fears persist
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:07 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    DJI outlook: Getting down with the Dow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 27, 2023 03:14 AM
      S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 25, 2023 02:36 PM
        Circuit board
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: META earnings to decline for 6th straight quarter?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 24, 2023 03:32 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.