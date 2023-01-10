USD/MXN continues to grind lower after Mexico CPI

January 10, 2023 8:52 PM
176 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Mexico CPI remains high.  After reaching a peak of 8.70% in both August and September, Mexico’s CPI deceleration stalled in December at a reading of 7.82% YoY vs a November print of 7.8% YoY.  However, the Core CPI fell from a peak of 8.51% YoY in November to 8.35% YoY in December.    What does this mean for the Bank of Mexico (Banxico)?  Recall that Banxico has been in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve regarding its interest rate hikes since early last summer.  US inflation peaked in July, while Mexico’s inflation peaked in September.  However, December’s US CPI is expected to continue to fall again to 6.5% YoY when it is released on Thursday vs 7.1% YoY in November.  In addition, the Fed is expected to hike rates by 25bps on February 1st.  If the US CPI comes out “as expected” at 6.5%, there will now be a larger gap between Mexico’s inflation (at 7.82%) vs US inflation.  Will the Bank of Mexico be forced to hike another 50bps, despite the US possibly only hiking 25ps? 

Since the markets opened on January 3rd, USD/MXN has not had a positive daily close.  Price has moved from 19.5206 down to current price near 19.0619, a loss of roughly 2.15%. Additionally, USD/MXN has made a lower close on 11 of the last 14 trading days.  Currently, price is closing on the lows from November 29th, 2022, at 19.0400.  If price does break the November 29th lows, the next support level isn’t until 18.8234, which is the lows from February 2020.  Below there, price can fall to 17.9315, which is the low from April 2018 and the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel dating to December 2021.

Daily USD/MXN Chart

Source: Tradingview Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, the RSI is diverging with price, an indication that price may be ready for a bounce.  If the recent lows do hold, first resistance is at the top trendline of a shorter-term channel that USD/MXN has been in since the beginning of the year and horizontal resistance at 19.2573.  Above there, resistance is at the highs of January 6th near 19.3490, then again at the highs of December 30th at 19.5888.

240 Minute Chart

Source: Tradingview Stone X

The US releases CPI on Thursday.  If the print is as-expected or lower-than-expected, the Bank of Mexico may have to break the peg of rate hikes to that of the FOMC.  Therefore, watch for USD/MXN to move lower if Banxico keeps a more aggressive rate hike stance than that of the Federal Reserve.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI USD MXN

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:26 PM
    banks_02
    FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:38 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:15 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:10 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.