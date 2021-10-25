Weekly COT Report: AUD Bears Capitulate

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 25, 2021 2:51 AM
348 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

From the Weekly COT Report (Commitment of Traders)

The dollar remains the dominant force in currencies

From Tuesday 19th October2021

  • Net-long exposure to USD were trimmed for a second week, according to calculations from IMM. Traders were net-long USD by $21.52 billion against all other currencies, and around half ($11.2 billion) long against the Japanese yen.
  • AUD net-short exposure was trimmed for a second consecutive week, after printing several weeks of net-short exposure.
  • Safe-haven currencies CHF and JPY were still being offloaded, with traders being their most bearish on CHF futures since December 2019 and their most short on JPY futures since December 2018.

     

AUD has remained relatively high despite aggressive short bets over the past few months

It seems Aussie dollar bears are finally capitulating, after several months of fruitless short exposure. You can see the rate the gross shorts increased between July and September (grey shaded area) only price action did not entirely follow. Yet over the past few weeks, prices have been rising as gross shorts have been covered, although longs are yet to step in. It has therefore been a classic short-covering rally for the Australian dollar. And for us to see fresh buyer’s step in we need to see the RBA hint that rates may be hiked before 2024 (and nobody really believes they will wait this long).

 

Bears have been aggressively shorting the Japanese yen, but we may be fast approaching a sentiment extreme

Net-short exposure to JPY futures are approaching a 3-year high. Bears increased their net-short exposure by another 26.1k last week along which is their most aggressive week since March 2021 (and 2nd most aggressive since March 2020). Gross-short exposure is also nearing levels associated with inflection points / bullish reversals, and the fact that USD/JPY has rolled over from the October 2018 high also suggests we could be approaching a sentiment extreme. But to confirm this we need to see shorts trimmed and, as of yet, there are no signs of that in the data.

Net-long exposure to metals has increased due to short covering
  • Net-long exposure to metals was broadly higher. Traders were their most bullish on silver futures in 11-weeks, platinum futures in 3-months, copper futures in nearly 6-months and gold in 5-weeks.
  • Gold and silver saw a combination of increased long exposure and reduced short exposure, whilst copper futures saw a notable increase in longs and slight increase of shorts. Platinum saw a decrease of longs and shorts to push up the net-long exposure.
  • Traders also increased their net-long exposure to WTI futures, although only 1.7k longs were added whilst -23.1k contracts were closed, meaning its rise was fuelled by short-covering.

 

Silver's rally has been mostly fuelled by short-covering

Silver (among other metals) could be one to watch for a bullish trend to develop. It reached our bullish target from the inverted head and shoulders breakout although its rally has stalled around the September high and 200-day eMA. Friday’s bearish pinbar warns of a potential retracement, but we will then seek a new level of support to build. Yet from a market positioning perspective we need to see fresh buyers now step into the market for any rally to be sustained, as most of its gains recently have been fuelled by short covering.

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Forex Commodities USD AUD COT/USD Market Sentiment

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
Yesterday 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Yesterday 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Yesterday 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Yesterday 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:51 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:54 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 29, 2023 10:59 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.