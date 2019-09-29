Weekly COT Report Bullish Exposure To USD Hits A Three Month High

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 30, 2019 12:52 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Weekly COT Report: Bullish Exposure To USD Hits A 3-Month High

As of Tuesday 24th of September:

  • Bullish exposure to the USD is at $17.4 billion, its highest level in 3-months
  • CAD traders reduced net-long exposure by -15.2k contracts, their least bullish positioning since June
  • Net-long exposure to JPY was reduced by 11.1k contracts
  • Bearish exposure to NZD hit a fresh record high


DXY: Bullish exposure to the dollar index is its highest level since April 2017. It saw a sharp spike higher two weeks ago, yet this was mostly fuelled by the closure of gross long positions, as opposed to the initiation of fresh long. Perhaps the explains why the price action on DXY remains choppy and appears reluctantly bullish. But with it just off multi-year highs, a bullish breakout could well trigger short covering and finally see a convincing initiation of long bets. Keep DXY on your watchlist.



NZD: Bears have not shied away from shorting the Kiwi dollar. In fact, net-short exposure hit a fresh record high, Net-short exposure to NZD futures hit -2 standard deviations, according to the 1-year Z-score to -2 SD and the 3-year to a whopping -3.7 SD. Simply put, NZD is at high risk of a sentiment extreme so could be vulnerable to a bullish rally if economic data allows. With many kiwi crosses looking overstretched to the downside, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the potential for bases to form.



CAD: Canadian dollar bulls appear spooked after culling net-long exposure by -15.2k contracts. It’s their least bullish exposure since flipping to net-long back in June, although also worth noting that gross short positioning also declined by -6.5k contracts. Weak retail sales data may have been the culprit, although this shift in sentiment wasn’t really reflected in price action. Still, with large speculators now close to flipping to net-short, traders should be closely watching for signs of weak data or dovish commentary from BoC, given the other major central banks are in a race to the bottom.



As of Tuesday 24th of September:

  • Gold bugs were their most bullish on the yellow metal in over 3 years
  • Traders were their most bearish on VIX in 4-months
  • Copper remained net-short for a 22nd consecutive week
  • Net-long exposure to palladium was its most bullish in 8-weeks (with prices now trading at record highs)



Gold: Traders are their most bullish on gold since July 2016. 28.9k long contracts were added and -963 shorts were closed, which now sees 6.4 bullish contracts per bearish contract (one of the highest levels the ratio has been since September 2012). Not surprisingly, the 3-yearZ-score also suggests a sentiment extreme with it being +2.6 SD. But, until price action confirms a top with a break of key support around $1480, the trend remains defiantly bullish.



Palladium: The trend on palladium remains firmly bullish with prices testing record highs today in Asia. However, with 1 and 3-year Z-scores remaining low at 0.35 and 0.1 standard deviations respectively, it doesn’t signal a sentiment extreme.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
July 7, 2023 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 3, 2023 02:50 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 26, 2023 03:19 AM
      Quarry and various stones
      History of commodity markets
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      June 22, 2023 02:49 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 19, 2023 03:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.