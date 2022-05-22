What does the ALP's election win mean for the ASX200

May 22, 2022 9:50 PM
43 views
Research

As both polling and betting markets correctly predicted (this time), the Australian Labor Party (ALP) has claimed victory in the 2022 Federal Election, returning to lead the country for the first time in 9 years.

After learning from the "shock" loss of Bill Shortens ALP in the 2019 election (Shorten proposed controversial reforms to negative gearing, capital gains concession and the treatment of franking credits), the economic platform of the 2022 ALP was similar to that of the coalition.

In this sense, the immediate impact of the ALP's election win for the ASX200 is that it removes the uncertainty of a possible hung parliament, as we outlined last week here. In more normal times, this would add about +3% to the value of the local bourse, with the energy sector a primary benefactor courtesy of the ALP's focus on renewable energy.

However, given the challenging macro backdrop in place that includes aggressive central bank tightening cycles, quantitative tightening, cost pressures, supply disruptions, recession fears, and the war in Ukraine, a more muted reaction is possible

Additionally, because the economy is exiting the ultra-loose monetary and fiscal policy settings of the past two years against surging inflation, the incoming government will be constrained by what additional support they can offer to households reeling cost of living pressures.  

That said, it's easy to lose sight of the economic positives that have emerged post the pandemic and which the ALP has inherited. Australian labour force data released last week showed the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest level since the 1970s, and household balance sheets are still in good shape.  

Over the past fortnight, the ASX200 has followed our road map to perfection. From our 7000/6950ish downside target, the rebound in the ASX200 last week reached our upside target at 7200.

With the uncertainty of a hung parliament removed, I expect to see the ASX200 open up ~30 points this morning with a good chance of a relief rally towards 7300/50, providing Wall Street behaves itself in the interim.

ASX200 Daily Chart 23rd of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 23, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Election Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
Yesterday 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
Yesterday 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
Yesterday 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Election articles

Research
European Open: EUR/USD implied volatility spikes ahead of mid-term results
By:
Matt Simpson
November 9, 2022 05:12 AM
    Australian flag
    ASX200 Afternoon Report May 23rd 2022
    By:
    May 23, 2022 05:10 AM
      Australian flag
      Where are the tail risks for this weekend's Australian Federal Election?
      By:
      May 16, 2022 03:28 AM
        road sign
        Two masters and only one answer - RBA
        By:
        April 28, 2022 06:38 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.