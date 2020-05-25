WTI Crude Oil Rebound Keeps Going

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 26, 2020 12:58 AM
0 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

WTI Crude Futures (July contract) have nearly recouped all losses made last Friday during Asian trading hours today, trading at levels near $34.00.

Yesterday, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said "in the absence of strong government policies, a sustained economic recovery and low oil prices are likely to take global oil demand back to where it was, and beyond". It is also reported that Chinese oil refinery demand has been rebounding since mid-April.

There are growing signs of history repeating itself, when oil prices posted a strong recovery a few years ago, after the first OPEC+ production cut in 2016. 

From a technical point of view, WTI Crude Futures (July contract) maintains its bullish run as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has rebounded sharply after reaching a bullish trend line drawn from May 4. Even though there is some signs of a bearish RSI divergence, it might not be relevant in a case of strong bullish trend. The level at $32.90 may be considered as the nearest support level, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $35.70 and $37.00. Alternatively, a break below $32.90 might trigger a pull-back to the next support at $32.00.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Commodities Oil

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2023 02:50 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.