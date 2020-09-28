The liquor maker jumps this morning after saying that "US business is performing strongly and ahead of expectations." The company added that it continues "to expect sequential improvement in organic net sales and operating profit compared to the second half of fiscal 20."
From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with a bullish gap and trades above its 50-day moving average while the RSI is now in bullish territory. As long as 2449 is not broken (September 25th low) is not broken, a continuation of the rebound would be expected towards 2900 at first.
From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with a bullish gap and trades above its 50-day moving average while the RSI is now in bullish territory. As long as 2449 is not broken (September 25th low) is not broken, a continuation of the rebound would be expected towards 2900 at first.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Latest market news
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
August 3, 2023 12:52 PM
August 3, 2023 07:14 AM