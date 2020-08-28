28 08 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 28, 2020 3:19 AM
3 views
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.8%, Germany's DAX 30 lost 0.7%, France's CAC 40 slid 0.6% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.8%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
77% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
63% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 73% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).
54% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 55% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.56pt to 23.56, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Industrial
3mths relative low: Healthcare


Europe Best 3 sectors
travel & leisure, media, personal & household good

Europe worst 3 sectors
basic resources, real estate, health care


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.42% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 2bps to -25bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Jul Import Prices YoY, exp.: -5.1%
GE 07:00: Jul Import Prices MoM, exp.: 0.6%
GE 07:00: Sep GfK Consumer Confidence, exp.: -30%
FR 07:45: Jul Household Consumption MoM, exp.: 9%
FR 07:45: Q2 GDP Growth Rate QoQ final, exp.: -5.9%
FR 07:45: Aug Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0.4%
FR 07:45: Aug Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0.4%
FR 07:45: Aug Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.9%
FR 07:45: Jul PPI MoM, exp.: 0.7%
FR 07:45: Aug Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.8%
EC 10:00: Aug Consumer Confidence final, exp.: -15
EC 10:00: Aug Consumer Inflation expectations, exp.: 17.5
EC 10:00: Aug Economic Sentiment, exp.: 82.3
EC 10:00: Aug Industrial Sentiment, exp.: -16.2
EC 10:00: Aug Services Sentiment, exp.: -26.1
UK 14:05: BoE Gov Bailey speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD bounced to 1.1831 and GBP/USD climbed to 1.3224. USD/JPY rose further to 106.81 before facing a drop as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to resign due to health reasons, according to NHK.

Spot gold rebounded to $1,934 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Essentra, a supplier of plastic and fibre products, posted 1H results: "HY 2020 revenue decreased 11.5% (-11.7% at constant exchange) to £448.4m. On a LFL basis, revenue decreased 8.5%. (...) On an adjusted basis, operating profit was down 40.0% (-40.0% at constant FX) at £29.0m. (...) On an adjusted basis, net income of £17.2m was down 48.0% (48.4% at constant FX) and adjusted basic earnings per share decreased by 48.3% (48.5% at constant FX) to 6.2p."


#GERMANY#
Bayer's, a pharmaceutical group, 11 billion dollars U.S. settlement deal risks partial collapse, as U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said he is concerned the company has "manipulated" the settlement process since announcing its plan in June to resolve 125,000 cases related to its weedkillers, according to Bloomberg. The judge will revisit in a month whether to keep the litigation on hold for settlement talks to continue or to let more trials proceed.

Thyssenkrupp, an industrial engineering group, was downgraded to "underweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.
From a weekly point of view, the share is capped by a bearish trend line drawn since September 2018. Furthermore the 50 DMA is playing a resistance role above the stock. Below the overlap area at 9.25E look for the horizontal resistance at 3.9E and 3.28E in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Fraport, an airport operator, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank.


#ITALY#
Prysmian, a manufacturer of electric power transmission and telecommunications cables, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.


EX-DIVIDEND
Deutsche Post: E1.15, Fresenius Medical Care: E1.2
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

USD/CNH, AUD/JPY: China ‘data dump’ relieves pressure on yuan, Australian dollar
Today 02:42 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
Yesterday 11:47 PM
EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
Yesterday 07:37 PM
Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
Yesterday 04:43 PM
Russell 2000, Oil and the Dollar lead markets
Yesterday 04:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Lithium sector’s big test as bond yields threaten to break higher
By:
David Scutt
September 13, 2023 05:47 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Stimulus and seasonality could power mining sector gains
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 12, 2023 02:41 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 11, 2023 01:51 AM
        gold_09
        Gold has looked healthier on the charts
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 7, 2023 02:10 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.