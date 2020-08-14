The UK decided to reinstate a 14-day quarantine on travelers from France and Netherlands. Following that decision, France plans to also impose a quarantine on UK arrivals.
From a chartist point of view, prices are turning down below the E4.5 resistance and the declining 50 day MA while the RSI is now below 50. Under E4.5, a new down leg would be anticipated towards E3.6 and E3.
From a chartist point of view, prices are turning down below the E4.5 resistance and the declining 50 day MA while the RSI is now below 50. Under E4.5, a new down leg would be anticipated towards E3.6 and E3.
Source : TradingView, Gain Capital
Latest market news
Today 07:27 AM
Today 04:27 AM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
August 18, 2023 02:30 PM
August 18, 2023 12:21 PM