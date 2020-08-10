



On Monday, U.S. stocks closed mixed again as tech stocks lagged behind. Thejumped 358 points (+1.30%) to 27791 posting a seven-session rally. Theadded 9 points (+0.27%) to 3360, while thedropped 54 points (-0.49%) to 11085.Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewAutomobiles & Components (+3.86%), Energy (+3.08%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+3.01%) sectors traded higher, while Software & Services (-1.42%), Media (-0.72%) and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (-0.5%) sectors were under pressure.(MGM +13.77%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +9.96%), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL +10%), United Airlines (UAL +9.35%) and Fedex (FDX +8.96%) were top gainers.European stocks were stable. Theclimbed 0.30%, Germany's DAX 30 edged up 0.10%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.41% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.31%.The benchmarkstepped up to 0.571% from 0.562% Friday.price was down for a second session falling $7.00 to $2,027 an ounce.price jumped 2.8% to $29.12 an ounce, the highest close since March 2013.U.S.(September) charged 1.7% higher to $41.94 a barrel.On the forex front, thegained 0.2% on day to 93.61, up for a second straight session.fell 0.4% to 1.1741. Later today, the German ZEW Current Situation Index for August will be released (-69.5 expected).marked a day-low of 1.3020 before closing up 0.2% at 1.3074. Investors will focus on the U.K. jobless rate for the three months to June due later in the day (steady at 4.2% expected).was little changed at 105.96.Meanwhile,dropped 0.2% to 1.3357, as the Canadian dollar was lifted by a rebound in oil prices.Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly lower against the greenback.slipped 0.1% to 0.7150 andwas down 0.2% to 0.6590.