



On Monday, thecharged 124 points (+1.11%) higher to a fresh record close of 11288. Theadded 9 points (+0.27%) to 3382, just below its record close of 3386 seen in February. Thefell 86 points (-0.31%) to 27844.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewAutomobiles & Components (+2.51%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.68%) and Retailing (+1.43%) sectors performed the best, while Bank (-2.39%), Insurance (-1.42%) and Diversified Financials (-0.92%) sectors were laggards.jumped after a public filing revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a new stake in the gold miner,Shares of cancer drug developerrose after French drugmaker Sanofi agreed to buy it for $100 per share.On the other hand, American Airlines Group (AAL -5.33%), Carnival Corp (CCL -5.11%) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY -4.99%) were top losers.Approximately 62.6% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 76.8% were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data, theposted 3.7 in August, compared to 15.0 expected and 17.2 in July.Housing Starts for July (annualized rate rising to 1.240 million units expected) will be reported later today.European stocks closed higher. Thegained 0.32%, Germany's DAX 30 added 0.15%, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.18%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.61%.U.S. government bond prices traded higher, as theeased further to 0.682%.price jumped $40.00 (+2.08%) to $1,985 an ounce, and spot silver price surged 3.96% to $27.49 an ounce.U.S.(September) advanced 2.1% to $42.89 a barrel. Reports showed that major oil producers from the OPEC-plus group stuck to their agreed emergency production cuts in July.On the forex front, theslid 0.3% on day to 92.82, down for a fourth straight session.rose 0.3% to 1.1873, posting a four-day rally.gained 0.2% to 1.3104. It is reported that the British government is hopeful of a post-Brexit trade deal with European Union next month, as the two sides entered their seventh round of negotiations.dropped 0.5% to 106.04.Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback.advanced 0.6% to 0.7214 andwas up 0.3% to 0.6554, while USD/CAD lost 0.3% to 1.3225.