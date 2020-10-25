On Friday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 28 points (-0.10%) to 28335, while the S&P 500 added 11 points (+0.34%) to 3465, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 29 points (+0.25%) to 11692.
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily Chart) : Bias Remains Bullish
Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Market sentiment was supported by reports that drug-makers Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.11%) and AstraZeneca will resume trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences' (GILD +0.20%) drug remdesivir became the first COVID-19 treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Media (+1.3%), Retailing (+0.96%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+0.96%) sectors performed the best, while Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-1.09%), Automobiles & Components (-0.86%) and Energy (-0.55%) sectors lagged behind.
Nordstrom (JWN +5.60%) was the top gainer. On the other hand, Intel Corp (INTC -10.58%) plunged after its quarterly results missed expectations.
European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.62%, Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.82%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.20% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.29%.
U.S. Treasury prices ticked up, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged down to 0.840% from 0.845% Thursday.
Spot gold dipped $1 (-0.08%) to $1,902 an ounce.
U.S. WTI crude futures (December) fell $0.88 (-2.17%) to $39.76 a barrel.
On the forex front, the U.S. dollar resumed its weakness against other major currencies. The ICE Dollar Index dropped 0.20% to 92.76. On a daily chart, the 20-day moving average has crossed below the 50-day one. The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) (preliminary reading) edged up to 53.3 in October (53.5 expected).
EUR/USD rebounded 0.37% to 1.1862. On technical terms, the pair has confirmed a bullish signal of 20-day/ 50-day moving-average-crossover. The Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) rose to 54.4 in October (53.0 expected).
GBP/USD was down for a second day as it slipped 0.33% to 1.3039. U.K. official data showed that retail sales gained 1.5% on month in September (+0.2% expected), while the GfK consumer confidence index fell to -31 in October (-28 expected). The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) posted at 53.3 for October (53.1 expected).
USD/JPY slipped 0.12% to 104.73. Official data showed that Japan's Consumer Prices were flat on year in September (as expected).
AUD/USD gained 0.32% to 0.7140, while USD/CAD dipped a further 0.09% to 1.3124.
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily Chart) : Bias Remains Bullish
Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Market sentiment was supported by reports that drug-makers Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.11%) and AstraZeneca will resume trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences' (GILD +0.20%) drug remdesivir became the first COVID-19 treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Media (+1.3%), Retailing (+0.96%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+0.96%) sectors performed the best, while Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-1.09%), Automobiles & Components (-0.86%) and Energy (-0.55%) sectors lagged behind.
Nordstrom (JWN +5.60%) was the top gainer. On the other hand, Intel Corp (INTC -10.58%) plunged after its quarterly results missed expectations.
European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.62%, Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.82%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.20% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.29%.
U.S. Treasury prices ticked up, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged down to 0.840% from 0.845% Thursday.
Spot gold dipped $1 (-0.08%) to $1,902 an ounce.
U.S. WTI crude futures (December) fell $0.88 (-2.17%) to $39.76 a barrel.
On the forex front, the U.S. dollar resumed its weakness against other major currencies. The ICE Dollar Index dropped 0.20% to 92.76. On a daily chart, the 20-day moving average has crossed below the 50-day one. The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) (preliminary reading) edged up to 53.3 in October (53.5 expected).
EUR/USD rebounded 0.37% to 1.1862. On technical terms, the pair has confirmed a bullish signal of 20-day/ 50-day moving-average-crossover. The Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) rose to 54.4 in October (53.0 expected).
GBP/USD was down for a second day as it slipped 0.33% to 1.3039. U.K. official data showed that retail sales gained 1.5% on month in September (+0.2% expected), while the GfK consumer confidence index fell to -31 in October (-28 expected). The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) posted at 53.3 for October (53.1 expected).
USD/JPY slipped 0.12% to 104.73. Official data showed that Japan's Consumer Prices were flat on year in September (as expected).
AUD/USD gained 0.32% to 0.7140, while USD/CAD dipped a further 0.09% to 1.3124.
Latest market news
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
October 9, 2023 01:26 AM
October 9, 2023 01:02 AM
October 3, 2023 11:10 PM
October 3, 2023 05:21 AM