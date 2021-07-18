Asian Open EURJPY Probes 3 Month Low

The Japanese yen remains the strongest currency this month. With equity markets on the back foot we’re keeping an eye on EUR/JPY for a potential bearish breakout.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2021 6:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia’s ASX 200 futures are down -26 points (-0.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7322.1
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -220 points (-0.79%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27783.08
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -240 points (-0.86%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27764.68

European Friday close:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -3.93 points (-0.06%) to close at 7008.09
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index fell -20.62 points (-0.51%) to close at 4035.77
  • Germany's DAX  index fell -89.35 points (-0.57%) to close at 15540.31
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -33.28 points (-0.51%) to close at 6460.08

US Friday close:

  • The Dow Jones fell -299.15 points (-0.86%) to close at 34,687.85
  • The S&P 500 fell -32.87 points (-0.76%) to close at 4,327.16
  • The Nasdaq 100 fell -113.314 points (-0.77%) to close at 14,681.38


Delta Variant Weighed on Global Equities:

Global equities traded lower last week as the spread of the Delta variant fanned fears of renewed lockdowns, despite the accelerations of vaccinations. Parts of the US reinstated mask wearing on Friday,

MSCI’s all world index fell -0.62%, and emerging markets were also -0.62% lower. In the US, the S&P 500 fell -0.968% with 8 of its 11 sectors in the red on Friday. Bearish outside weeks formed on Wall Street after three consecutive down days closed the week. With futures markets all pointing lower there is a sense of risk-off at the start of the week.

The ASX 200 remains in its 5-week range, although prices held in the upper third of the range over the past four session. The 20-day eMA is also providing support but we’d need to see a convincing break above 7403 before we can assume trend continuation. Until them range-trading strategies are preferred.  


ASX 200 Market Internals:


ASX 200: 7348.1 (0.17%), 17 July 2021

  • Consumer Discretionary (0.72%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (-0.39%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 110 (55.00%) stocks advanced, 72 (36.00%) stocks declined
  • 69.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 58% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 54% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 4.35%   -  Whitehaven Coal Ltd  (WHC.AX) 
  • + 4.05%   -  NEXTDC Ltd  (NXT.AX) 
  • + 3.75%   -  NRW Holdings Ltd  (NWH.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.25%   -  Evolution Mining Ltd  (EVN.AX) 
  • -4.03%   -  Mesoblast Ltd  (MSB.AX) 
  • -3.32%   -  Hub24 Ltd  (HUB.AX) 


Forex: The Japanese yen remains strongest currency in July

We could be off to a slow start this week due to the quiet economic calendar in general, although there is nothing scheduled at all of interest in today’s Asian session. BOE’s Jonathan Haskel speaks at 20:00 AEST on “scarring in the UK economy”.

The US dollar index (DXY) closed above its 50-week eMA for the first time since May 2020. However, gap resistance around 92.80 continues to cap gains so it remains a pivotal area this week.

USD/CAD closed slightly above 1.2600 on the back of strong retail sales, although bulls now need to conquer the 200-day eMA. We therefore see the potential for a technical correction from current levels but the daily trend remains bullish above 1.2422.

USD/CNH could be one to watch. Whilst prices have been oscillating between 6.4513 - 0.6500, support has been found above the 50-day eMA and a Moring Star Reversal pattern formed on Friday (a 3-day bullish reversal pattern).

NZD/CAD hit out first target around its 200-day eMA, thanks to a hawkish RBNZ meeting last week. Whilst BOC tapered later that day RBNZ appear to be the more hawkish of the two central banks.

GBP/AUD also rallied from 1.8500 support on Friday thanks to stronger than expected inflation data and hawkish comments from two BOE members.

Risk-off sentiment saw the Japanese yen remain firm last week, with several yen pairs found resistance around the weekly pivot point before turning lower. AUD/JPY is retesting its 200-day eMA after a pullback into last week’s pivot point. A break below 81.30 suggests trend continuation although take note of support nearby at 90.92. However, EUR/JPY may provide a better reward to risk ratio for bears.


The daily chart has been trending lower since the June high, although support has been found at the April low and the monthly S1 pivot. This leaves potential for a bounce from current levels, although we’d likely need to see stocks bounce higher to confirm any risk-on sentiment for yen pairs. Futures markets are currently saying otherwise. If prices do manage to bounce higher we’d then look for a lower high to form beneath 131.00 for an eventual break through the April low. This would then bring the 200-day eMA and 129.00 handle into focus for bears as an initial target.


From the Weekly COT Report (Commitment of Traders)

From Tuesday 13th July 2021:

  • Traders reduced were net-short exposure for a fifth consecutive week to USD $4.2 billion, however they are slightly net-long the dollar against emerging markets by $600 million.
  • Net-long exposure to the US dollar index futures contract rose to 14-month high as bears unwound short bets.
  • Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure on US 10-year treasuries.
  • Net-long exposure to gold futures rose for a second consecutive week.


Commodities:

WTI printed its first bearish week four as concerns over the delta variant and expectations of growing oil supplies took the wind out of bullish sails. However, Friday printed a small bullish doji at its 50-day eMA so its shows the potential for support to build around $70.0.

Gold finally broke above 1818 resistance on Wednesday, yet a subsequent small Doji and bearish engulfing candle took prices back below the breakout level to present an Evening Star Reversal formation (3-bar bearish reversal). The decline halted at trend support projected from low, which provides a pivotal area to focus on at the start of the week.

Silver fell for a second week and just above June’s low. Given the volatility of Friday’s bearish candle below the 50-day eMA, we suspect momentum has now realigned with the bearish move seen at the beginning of June and this now places the 200-day eMA support level under threat of being broken. Therefore, we see a break beneath 25.40 as a bearish trend continuation signal and brings the lows around 24.00 into focus for bears.


Up Next (Times in AEST)





Learn how to trade forex

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas EUR JPY

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
Today 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
Yesterday 07:19 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
Yesterday 06:42 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
Yesterday 05:30 PM
The Santa Claus Rally: Everything Traders Need to Know
Yesterday 04:35 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_06
The Santa Claus Rally: Everything Traders Need to Know
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:35 PM
    dow_jones_02
    US Index Analysis: DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Enter Historically Bullish Santa Claus Rally Period
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 01:45 PM
      inflation_08
      FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 20, 2023 12:37 PM
        Rocket taking off on a bright day
        Dow Jones Analysis: Studying the DJIA’s 8-Day Winning Streak to Record Highs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 19, 2023 02:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.