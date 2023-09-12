AUD/USD, ASX 200 lift themselves from key lows: Asian Open – 12/09/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:28 PM
2 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • China’s loan growth in August of ¥1360 billion was nearly four times as expected, which shows a welcomed pickup in demand and a refreshing headline from China. Mortgage loans rebounded which suggests recent rate cuts are doing their bit to support the sector. Totally social financing also beat expectations, although the usual calls for more policy support are in the air.
  • USD/JPY suffered its worst day in eight weeks following comments from BOJ Governor Ueda over the weekend, which suggested the central bank is laying the groundwork to raise rates (even if it remains unlikely to be this year)
  • The PBOC gave the yuan its strongest fix bias on record yesterday, which saw USD/CNH fall nearly 1% during its worst session in six months
  • Tesla (TSLA) rose over 10% after JP Morgan estimated a $600 billion rise in its market value, with its Dojo supercomputer likely to help productivity into robotaxis and software services
  • AI optimism helped the Nasdaq 100 lead Wall Street indices higher and notch up its third daily gain.
  • The US dollar pulled back from its highs during its worst session in nine, which allowed AUD/USD to finally produce a decent bounce from its cycle lows
  • AUD/USD held up surprisingly well last week in the fact of stronger data from the US and weak data from China, and if we’re to be presented with a soft US inflation report on Wednesday then it could provide the likes of AUD/USD and EUR/USD fuel for a much larger bounce
  • As noted in yesterday’s report, the US dollar has just notched up eight consecutive bullish weeks, which suggests we’re at or near a minor inflection point for the dollar, statistically speaking

 

20230912movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – Australian consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 11:30 – Australian business sentiment (NAB)
  • 16:00 – UK employment and wages
  • 17:00 – Spanish CPI
  • 19:00 – ZEW economic sentiment
  • 21:00 – UK GDP estimate
  • 21:00 – OPEC monthly report

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 snapped a 4-day losing stream on Monday and produced a small bullish engulfing candle
  • RSI (2) was oversold on Friday and prices have turned higher from the March 2020 trendline, to suggest a swing low has formed
  • However, 7200 and the 200-day EMA are nearby, to bulls may either want to seek pullbacks within Monday’s range to increase the potential reward to risk, or wait for a break above the 200-day EMA

20230911asxglance

20230912asx200

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The combination of firmer loan data from China and a softer US dollar helped AUD/USD notch up its best in six weeks on Monday. Whilst prices chopped around the March 2020 trendline and effectively invalidated it, ‘the battler’ has managed to climb back above 64c. A bullish divergence has also formed with RSI (2), so perhaps the market is trying to turn the ship around. Like the ASX 200, we’d prefer to seek dips within Monday’s range to increase the potential reward to risk ratio, and use the break of the cycle lows to invalidates the near-term bullish bias. 0.6500 seems a sensible target, as it sits just beneath the 30 August high and 50-day EMA. And it is likely down to how hot (or not) US inflation data is on Wednesday as to which direction AUD/USD trades heading into the weekend.

20230912audusd

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Forex

Latest market news

Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
Today 08:26 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Pulls Back from Key Resistance
Today 07:40 PM
USDBRL expected to reflect inflation in Brazil and the US, ECB decision and Chinese data
Today 06:25 PM
Nasdaq, S&P rally, Oil prices maintain highs
Today 06:15 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Primed for ECB Day
Today 05:54 PM
Ampere IPO: Everything you need to know about Renault’s Ampere
Today 03:26 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD fell for an eighth consecutive week: Asian Open – 11/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:19 PM
    gold_09
    Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 7, 2023 10:37 PM
      stocks_04
      Dow Jones, ASX 200 cling to support after strong ISM report: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 6, 2023 11:13 PM
        gold_07
        Gold, EUR/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 05/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 4, 2023 10:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.