AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point

Too soon to turn bullish AUD/USD but be ready when the turn eventually comes.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 29, 2024 9:30 PM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD remains a sell-on-rallied play, for now
  • Recent underperformance largely reflects homegrown factors in Australia
  • So dramatic has the recalibration in US interest rate expectations been, it may be hard for US yields to push higher near-term, starving the USD rally of oxygen

AUD/USD remains a sell-on-rallies prospect for now, continuing to slide on the back of softer domestic data and rethink of when the RBA may begin cutting interest rates relative to the US Federal Reserve. However, with the USD and shorter dated US yields looking toppy after their run higher, the bearish playbook for AUD/USD may not be the right one for traders in the not-too-distant future.

AUD/USD battling homegrown headwinds

Rather than offshore factors which typically drive AUD/USD movements, the latest bout of weakness largely reflects homegrown factors, especially if neighbour New Zealand is included. Australia’s inflation indicator for January undershot expectations, continuing the disinflationary trend seen in the second half of last year. The expected surge in retail sales in January also never materialised, coming in well under expectations after a soft December quarter.

Across in New Zealand, the RBNZ delivered a dovish surprise for markets still looking for another rate hike this year, lowering its implied probability of another move while sounding more confident demand and supply are now better aligned. Having been one of the last holdouts when it comes to hawkish outlooks, the move from the RBNZ was immediately extrapolated across to the RBA, another central bank who, for now, retains a weak tightening bias.

Central bank rate outlooks are converging

Right now, overnight index swaps see the first RBA rate cut arriving in August with a meaningful risk it could be in June or even May. The Federal Reserve is tipped to begin its easing cycle in June, with a risk it could be delayed until July. Three and a half cuts are currently priced into the US curve, just half the amount seen just six weeks ago.

The convergence in rate outlooks has seen the yield differential between US and Australian two-year yields balloon out to over 90 basis points in favour of the former, contributing to the soggy AUD/USD performance.

us aud differentials Mar 1

Source: Refinitiv

Market Outlook AUD/USD

AUD remains a China proxy

The inability of other Asian currencies to find traction against the USD is also hindering the Aussie with the daily correlation between AUD/USD and USD/CNH sitting in the mid-0.7s in February. Clearly, AUD traders are still using it as a China proxy.

aud cnh Mar 1

The fundamental headwinds, combined with the weak technical picture on the charts that I’ll touch on shortly, suggests AUD/USD remains a sell-on-pops play.

But I can’t get too bearish around these levels given the repricing of US inters rate expectations has already been significant. It will likely take the data to push Fed officials to stop talking about rate cuts to deliver another leg higher for yields. And if yields can’t push higher, it’s a stretch to say the USD rally will continue in the absence of a major risk-off event.

US yields looking toppy after rate recalibration

There’s already signs we may have seen the top for shorter-dated US yields near-term. Just look at the performance on Thursday to the hottest increase for the Fed’s preferred underlying inflation in the past year. They fell and extended the move into Friday. While there are numerous known risk events ahead next week, including appearances from Jerome Powell and February non-farm payrolls, none screen as particularly influential when it comes to the near-term US rate outlook unless we see a big deviation from the data or Fed messaging, That’s unlikely.

us2s Mar 1

As for what that means for the AUD/USD, while there may be further modest downside near-term given how poorly it’s traded recently, the time to revert to buying dips rather than selling rallies may not be far away.

AUD/USD outlook

AUD/USD looked terrible at the 200-day moving average in February, making several probes above before getting smashed lower. And when it eventually managed to close above, it lasted just one session before sinking lower once more.

The bearish candle printed on the day the soft Australian inflation report and RBNZ rate decision were announced took AUD/USD straight through support at .6530. It followed that up with the inverse hammer candle on Thursday after failing to reclaim .6530. With the uptrend in RSI broken and MACD crossing from above, momentum appears to be shifting lower.

AUDUSD Mar 1

If we see another retest and failure at .6530, that gives a decent setup to go short targeting a move to .6450 with a stop above for protection. In between, AUD/USD has attracted bids recently around .6490, so that level should be on the radar. Traders not prepared to wait could also go long at .6500 targeting a move to .6530. A stop below .6490 would provide protection.

Unless the price action tells me otherwise, I’d be wary looking for downside beyond .6450 given my views on the US rate outlook. If that proves to be correct, the likely risk-on environment it would create argues for AUD outperformance.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD USD FX Fixed income

Latest market news

Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Today 07:30 AM
The Failure of the Renowned 2-10 Spread ‘Recession Signal’…Or Is It? – Surprise of 2024
Today 04:00 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Yesterday 01:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.