British American Tobacco range bound trading strategy

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 8, 2020 9:44 PM
10 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
British American Tobacco, the cigarettes manufacturer, said in its 2H trading update that constant currency adjusted revenue growth is now estimated to be at the high end of the 1-3% range, and a mid-single figure constant currency adjusted diluted EPS growth is expected.

From a chartist point of view, the stock price has landed on a technical support at the lower end of the short term trading range (2335p) and may post a rebound thanks to the upside breakout of an intermediary declining trend line. The daily RSI (14) is gaining upward momentum (> 50%). Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the support level at 2335p with 3560p as target (upper end of the trading range). Caution: a break below 2335p would call for a reversal down trend.

Market chart demonstrating British American Tobacco Range Bound Trading Strategy. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

 
Related tags: Equities UK

Latest market news

GBP/USD analysis: BoE decides against another interest rate hike
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM
Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
Today 05:01 AM
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
Today 12:43 AM
USD/JPY hits a fresh 9-month high ahead of Friday’s BOJ meeting
Yesterday 11:27 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 08:43 AM
      Instacart IPO
      Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 08:24 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        FTSE 100 forecast: Inflation cooldown hits sterling and lifts stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 06:59 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.