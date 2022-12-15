Can bears still drive Tesla (TSLA) down to $100?

Matt Simpson
Market Analyst
December 14, 2022 9:46 PM
The company has had to reduce production and slow its hiring as demand in China has fallen below expectations, with COVID and its associated lockdowns not helping either. Yet demand is clearly not living up to expectations in the US either, with a US $3750 incentive offered to customers who take delivery of certain vehicles now, instead of waiting a year for other models.

 

20221215teslaperformanceFX

 

And there’s also the issue with Twitter, where the CEO is seemingly spending much of his time trolling the Twittersphere with his new toy after firing large proportions of its workforce. The prospects of higher interest rates haven’t helped much either, although it is worth noting the stock has fallen a further -5% since the last article compared to the Nasdaq’s 7.5% rise. Tesla is currently trading at 29x its projected earnings which, whilst above the S&P 500’s x17, is the lowest since it went public in 2020. And for the first time in 13-months its market value is now below $500 billion. Let’s see how this has all impacted price action.

 

 

Tesla (TSLA) monthly chart:

20221215teslaMNfx

Tesla has fallen over 25% since our last article, in which we pointed out the potential head and shoulders reversal pattern, which projects an approximate target around $100 on a logarithmic chart (we use these on long-term charts, especially on markets which have rallied 1000’s of percent). Now sitting at a 25-month low it is approaching the halfway point to the downside target, but we need to keep in mind that monthly charts allow for plenty of volatility within each monthly candle. Also, the stock is within its fifth consecutive month low which is currently a record – which itself leaves us on guard fort some mean reversion along the way.

 

 

Tesla (TSLA) daily chart:

20221215teslaD1fx

Whilst the monthly chart is likely to retrace at some point, there are no immediate signs of a trough on the daily charet right now – other than a small bearish candle which suggests bearish momentum is waning at the lows.  

 

  • Prices are beneath the monthly R2 pivot and 166.19 low and the near-term bias remains bearish whilst prices remain beneath that zone.
  • 140 is a viable interim target, ahead of the October 2020 low near the monthly S pivot point.
  • If prices retrace higher then bears could consider fading into low volatility moves below 18 to target 140 and 126.37.
  • A break above 200 assumes a deeper retracement is underway, although the bias remains for a move down to $100 on the monthly chart.

 

 

 

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.