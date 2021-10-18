Chinese Equity Markets Lower on the Back of Weak Data

Equity markets across China were the weakest of the session as they reacted to a slew of weak data, including GDP, industrial production and weaker investment.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 17, 2021 11:44 PM
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

20211018chinadata

 

China data points to softer growth in Q4

Growth was expected to soften anyway, but overall it was a disappointment relative to already-softened expectations. At 4.9% y/y, it is the first time that GDP has fallen below 5% since Q1 2020 as the global pandemic was truly underway. Expectations landed around 5.2%, down from 7.9%. Exports accounted for 19.5% of GDP and final consumption accounted for 64.8%. A spokesman from the stats bureau said that China is able to achieve full-year economic targets despite this setback.

Industrial production was also disappointing, coming in at 3.1% m/m compared to 3.9% expected and down from 5.3% in August. This dragged the annual rate down by 4.1 percentage points to 11.8%. Urban investments also fell for a 7th consecutive month to 7.3%. Retail sales bucked the trend and rose 4.4% in September up from 2.5% and beating estimates if around 3.3%.

Overall data today points towards softer growth for Q4. And this means traders will place extra emphasis on leading indicators such as the PMI’s which can provide a forward look at potential growth. And given manufacturing and services PMI’s dipped below 50 in August due to lockdowns, then we’d need to see them pick up from current levels to revive hopes of a positive Q4 GDP print. In September manufacturing was flat at 50 according to the Caixin read, although services expanded at 53.4 compared with 46.7 previously. The ‘official’ NBS read for manufacturing contracted at 49.6, so leading indicators are not yet pointing to a rebound for growth in Q4.

 

Equities feel the heat of soft data

The soft data set took the wind out of the sails for investors. Heading into the data sentiment was buoyant, thanks to a strong finish on Wall Street and better than expected earnings reports. China’s equity markets are the weakest performer across the region with the CSI300 falling -1.5% after the open. The Hang Seng China Enterprise index (HSCE) is down around -1% and the Hang Seng is off by -0.7%. However, the China A50 index is the session’s worst performer and trades around -1.9% lower on the day.

20211018chinaa502FX

The daily trend is now within a countertrend move after its rally from 14,847 stopped just shy of the 200-day eMA. It has fallen back to the 15,600 – 15,715 support zone highlighted in today’s Asian Open report, with the 50-day eMA providing support at the day’s low. If prices can stabilise around current levels then it may be able to form a corrective low, and a break above 15,850 brings the cycle high back into focus. Whilst a break beneath 15,600 warns of a deeper retracement, and we would look for support to build around the broken trendline. The daily trend remains bullish above the 14,847 low.

 

20211018hsiFX

The Hang Seng is also interacting with its 50-day eMA, although it is currently capping as resistance. It has seen a strong rally from the October low but prices are now in a sideways range between 24,800 – 25,440. If prices retrace to the lower boundary of the zone then it may tempt dip-buyers who are anticipating a break above 25,500 as part of trend extension. Yet if prices break below 24,800 it suggests the market is either in a count trend move, or momentum has realigned with its longer-term bearish trend and could retest October’s low.

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices China A50 Equities

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
By:
David Song
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
      japan_02
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
        stocks_03
        S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 19, 2024 02:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.