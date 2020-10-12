CME Copper Futures Rising Trend Line Intact

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 12, 2020 10:04 PM
5 views
Uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Copper in general keep its bullish momentum as investors continue to expect major governments' spending would boost demand for the industrial metal. Bloomberg Intelligence pointed out that China's new infrastructure plan, which includes construction of new energy vehicle charging-piles and 5G stations, could consume 150,000 tons of copper this year (1.2% of its total demand).

On a daily chart, CME Copper Futures remains on the upside as it is supported by a rising trend line drawn from March. It has rebounded sharply after reaching the trend line in early October, and recovered to the levels above both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The level at $2.92 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $3.12 and $3.30.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Copper Commodities

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks remain vulnerable despite bounce
Today 10:39 AM
Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
Today 09:27 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:26 AM
USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
Today 05:36 AM
GBP/USD: Looming US data creates squeeze risk for unloved and oversold pound
Today 04:26 AM
ASX 200 analysis: Like it or not, it’s holding above 7k post CPI
Today 03:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
S&P 500 analysis, Copper and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 1, 2023 04:51 PM
    Uptrend
    Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 25, 2023 04:22 PM
      China flag
      Copper turns red as China concerns mount
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 25, 2022 04:00 PM
        Molten metal
        Trading copper futures online: how to speculate on the price of copper
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 28, 2022 08:15 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.