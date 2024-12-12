Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Following China’s commitment to a moderately loose monetary policy in 2025, demand sentiment for Chinese oil and gold has surged, pushing crude oil above $70 and gold above $2,700. Middle East tensions continue to reinforce support levels for these commodities as drastic regional developments unfold.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:33 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • Crude Oil regains momentum above the $70 barrier
  • Gold surges towards November highs, touching $2,726 per ounce
  • OPEC reports a 5th consecutive downward revision for oil prices in 2024
  • China’s crisis-era policy language lifts sentiment for commodities

China’s Moderately Loose Monetary Policy – What’s in It?

Besides OPEC’s 5th consecutive downward revision for oil prices in 2024, bullish sentiment from China’s economic outlook for 2025 has pushed oil prices into the $70–72 resistance zone, while gold remains in a neutral to bullish stance at $2720 per ounce. This is further supported by geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

The last time China adopted a “moderately loose” monetary policy was during the 2008–2009 financial crisis to stimulate its economy. This approach included interest rate cuts, reserve requirement ratio reductions, and increased fiscal spending, which spurred rapid credit expansion, inflation, and economic growth.

However, these measures were later scaled back with a prudent policy in 2011 to mitigate bubble risks. The specifics of China’s 2025 monetary policy remain unclear, but a similarly drastic approach is anticipated ahead of Trump’s trade wars.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Middle East and Conflict Peaks Ahead of Trump Presidency

In addition to China’s policy stance, Trump has vowed to address ongoing Middle East conflicts, threatening harsh measures if resolutions are not reached before his presidency resumes. This has escalated tensions in the region, including the weakening of Iranian proxies and the recent fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

These developments increase hedging risks for commodities including oil until concrete resolutions are achieved.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: USOIL_2024-12-12_13-10-19

Source: Tradingview

Oil extended yet another shoulder on its chart, back up at the 70-resistance level, aligning with the resistance line connecting consecutive lower highs between November and December. Short-term resistance lies at November’s highs, between $72 and $72.70, with a breakout potentially targeting the triangle’s trough at $78 and the $80 zone. Downside risks remain below the $68–64 zone, with further declines toward $60, $55, and $49.

Gold Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: XAUUSD_2024-12-12_13-17-3

Source: Tradingview

Gold’s primary uptrend remains in question as it trades below the borders of its 2022–2023 ascending channel. Currently, gold is testing the $2,720 resistance, aligned with November highs, approaching the lower border of the channel near its all-time highs between $2,750 and $2,790. A firm break above $2,800 could extend gains toward $2,890 and $3,050. On the downside, a break below the $2,660 and $2,600 support zones could revive bearish risks, targeting $2,530 and $2,480.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves and Forex.com You Tube

Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Gold Middle East China Precious metals

Latest market news

Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Yesterday 10:13 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
    china_02
    Iron Ore, Copper: Sparks fly as China sets stage for super stimulus
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 9, 2024 10:19 PM
      Research
      Traders flipped to net-long yen exposure: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 9, 2024 06:04 AM
        japan_09
        Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 2, 2024 05:42 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.