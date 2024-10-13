Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Report, IEA Report, and Supply Concerns

Crude Oil Week Ahead: the crude oil market is expected to remain volatile this week with the Chinese economic stimulus, shifts in US monetary policy expectations, and supply concerns between hurricanes and geopolitical tensions. This will coincide with the release of OPEC and IEA Oil monthly reports and 2024-2025 forecasts.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 13, 2024 8:59 AM
Oil_rig
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • OPEC Monthly Report (Monday)
  • IEA Monthly Report (Tuesday)
  • Chinese Q3 GDP (Friday)
  • US Hurricane Activity
  • Ongoing Geopolitical Conflicts
  • Technical Analysis: USOIL

OPEC Monthly Report

Historically, global oil demand averaged 1.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) prior to COVID-19. In its September report, OPEC downgraded its demand growth forecast for 2024 to 2.0 mb/d and 1.7 mb/d for 2025, with supply growth projections of 1.2 mb/d in 2024 and 1.1 mb/d in 2025. However, recent developments, including Chinese economic stimulus measures and escalating geopolitical tensions, could impact these forecasts. This week’s OPEC report will be closely monitored for any updates reflecting these evolving conditions.

IEA Monthly Report

Similarly, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has also adjusted its oil demand outlook downward, mainly due to the economic slowdown in China. The latest Chinese stimulus initiatives are still in their early stages, and their effects have yet to fully materialize.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Monetary Policies: US – China

Recent U.S. economic data has pointed to a less aggressive cycle of monetary easing, which implies more modest support for oil demand and economic growth. In contrast, China is pursuing a more aggressive approach to stimulus as it aims to hit a 5% GDP growth target. If these measures succeed, they could prompt an upward revision in global oil demand, particularly in Q4 2024 and into 2025.

Ongoing Geopolitical Conflicts

Geopolitical tensions are escalating across various regions, posing risks to global economic growth and, more directly, to oil supply. These conflicts have the potential to disrupt key oil-producing regions and facilities, adding upward pressure to oil prices. This uncertainty is driving market participants to hedge against potential supply shocks, often through call options, as they anticipate further price gains.

Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: USOIL – 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead: USOIL_2024-10-13_16-30-47

Source: Tradingview

Oil prices closed the volatile week at a price of 75.26 below the borders of the primary consolidation. With oil volatility pressured below that pattern, a bias towards the bear side can still be considered. However, given supply disruption risks between Hurricanes and geopolitical tensions, further upside risk for oil prices remains possible on the charts.

Bullish Scenario:

A breakout in the 3-day relative strength index (RSI) above the resistance line formed by the lower highs between April and July 2024 could signal the start of a bullish move. If prices close above the 76-mark, a retest of 80, 83.50, and 86 levels could follow.

Bearish Scenario:

In tandem with the primary bearish track of oil prices beyond supply disruption risks, a close below 70 can drag oil prices back towards the key 65 level before extending a bearish scenario back towards 60-58.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Energy Crude Oil Crude Oil Weekly Outlook OPEC IEA

Latest market news

Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil forecast: Increased drilling under Trump could weigh on prices
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 6, 2024 05:48 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, BRICS, and PMIs
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    October 20, 2024 01:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude Oil Outlook Upside Potential in Question
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      October 9, 2024 08:50 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        Crude oil analysis: What now for Brent prices?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 12:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.