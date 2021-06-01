Currency Pair of the Week USDCAD

June 1, 2021 12:06 PM
14 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

The US released the ISM Manufacturing PMI for May earlier.  Although the headline figure was 61.2 vs 60.9 expected, the components of the print were not so great.  The Employment component was 50.9 vs 55.3 expected, meaning its difficult for employers to find workers.  In addition, customer inventories were at their lowest reading of 28 vs 28.4 in April, while order backlogs were at their highest level of 70.6 vs 68.2 in April.  So, US companies are loaded with orders (stimulus checks?), low on inventories, and they can’t get workers to manufacture the products.  This does not bode well for Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll data.  Expectations are for a headline print of 610,000 jobs to have been added to the economy in May and the unemployment is expected to have dropped slightly from 6.1% to 6%.  However, recall that for April, the headline NFP print was 266,000 vs an expectation of 978,000.  This number may be revised higher given that it was off so far from estimates.  A revision could mean a better overall NFP for May.  The jobs data will be closely watched on Friday!  Meanwhile. the Fed has held its ground: maintaining that monetary stimulus will continue until actual data confirms signs of a pickup in inflation and  in the labor.  For now, US inflation is transitory.

What are economic indicators?

The Bank of Canada signaled “tapering” at the last meeting on April 21st, despite much of the country being under lockdowns/restrictions. The Canadian Dollar moved higher and hasn’t looked back since! The BOC cut bond purchases from C$4 billion per week to C$3 billion per week.  Last week, BOC Governor Macklem announced that “Tapering is the right move for the economy”.  The April Employment Change for Canada was worse than expected, just as with the US. Amid the lockdowns, Canada lost 207,100 jobs vs an expectation of -175,000.  The expectation for May (also released this Friday) is for the economy to only lose 20,000 jobs in May.  Will an increase (or less of a decrease) in jobs be enough for the BOC to continue tapering at their meeting next week, or will they hold off on further tapering until the data improves?

What are Non-Farm payrolls?

Last week, my colleague Matt Weller wrote a technical piece on USD/CAD, asking if the USD/CAD was putting in a bottom. The pair had been in descending wedge since the pandemic highs in 2020.  The expectation is for price to break out above the descending wedge.  However, when the BOC announced tapering on April 21st, price continued lower.  Add to that a bullish crude oil, and USD/CAD sunk to new lows.  The pair moved to the bottom, downward sloping trendline of the wedge, and although it traded below the line, could not move aggressively below it and has oscillated around it.  Near-term, price has been forming a descending triangle (green), an indication that price should move lower.  This would  target 1.1830.  However, horizontal support is at the day’s lows of 1.2006, then long-term horizontal support from April 2017 near 1.1917!  However, today’s price action formed a hammed candlestick, an indication of a possible reversal. With a diverging RSI, it is possible USD/CAD can move towards 1.2125, and above the short-term downward sloping trendline of the triangle (green).  This would open the door for a possible move up to horizontal resistance at 1.2251.

Chart analysis of the decline of USD to CAD and why it's the currency pair of the week. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With this week’s economic data, including jobs data from both the US and Canada, USD/CAD has potential to be volatile.  Throw in volatile crude oil prices and a BOC meeting next week, and there could be good 2-way price action over the next two weeks!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex NFP Trade Ideas Currency pair of the week

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Canadian Dollar Price Analysis: USD/CAD Breaks Out from Falling Wedge
By:
James Stanley
April 19, 2023 06:16 PM
    Research
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
      Research
      US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
        USD/CAD: Ascending Triangle, Fibonacci Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        March 7, 2023 02:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.