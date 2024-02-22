DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open

It was a lively session for equity traders in Asia on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX futures hitting record highs. The Nikkei made its inevitable run to 39k and touched a record high, by a cat's whisker.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 22, 2024 12:12 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It was a lively session for equity traders in Asia on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX futures hitting record highs. The Nikkei made its inevitable run to 39k and touched a record high, by a cat's whisker.

 

Nikkei 225 technical analysis:

The Nikkei meteoric rise is something to behold, having risen over 9% in 18 trading days, 28% from the October low, or 138% from the pandemic low. The question now is whether it has any juice left in the tank.

But I always remain sceptical of such breaks of big numbers as they can suck in the late comers, only to find they have been 'caught short' at a record high before a volatile shakeout ensues. Call me a sceptic, but I never trust the first break. Even if it does show the potential to eventually trade higher.

Traders may want to err on the side of caution around these highs because, at the time of writing, the ‘breakout’ above the 1989 lacks conviction. And if we fid that Wall Street struggles today, it could be the catalyst to knock the mighty Nikkei from its perch, even if only temporarily. But as long as The Nasdaq 100 holds its trend and the BOJ remain ultra dovish, a move to 40k seems plausible.

 

20240222nikkei

 

DAX technical analysis:

US and European futures markets gapped higher at the open, seemingly tied to the latest strong earnings from report from Nvidia and the Nikkei hitting a record high. This saw DAX futures gap higher from Wednesday’s close and reach for its own record high, and prices are now consolidating within a potential bullish pennant ahead of the cash market open.

 

However, trading activity is on very low volume, as was the rally in the final stages of yesterday’s DAX cash session. It is not uncommon to see the ‘false move’ out of a classic continuation pattern before a sharp reversal, and for the true direction to unfold later in the session. Therefore I would prefer to see if prices retrace after the open to fill some its liquidity gaps before finding support and an anticipated swing low, before breaking to new highs.

20240222dax 

 

Events in focus (GMT):

You could consider this an 'in between' week, as what traders really care about the most are inflation figures - but they'll need to wait until next week for the PCE report. Unless we see clear trend in today's PMI reports which could 'get things moving'.

 

A glance at the composite PMIs for the US, Europe and the UK show that they're either expanding at a faster pace or slowing at a diminishing rate. And that warns of upside pressure for growth and inflation - which ties back into the 'higher for longer' narrative that traders don't want to hear. So if we see that input costs are rising across the main region, it essentially justifies the Fed's stance to push back on rate cuts and the US dollar could regain its footing after a pullback from its YTD highs.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

  • 09:30 – German PMIs - (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 09:00 – Euro Area PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 0930 – UK PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 10:00 – Euro Area inflation
  • 12:30 – ECB monetary policy meeting accounts
  • 13:30 – US jobless claims
  • 14:45 – US PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)

 

 

20240222forex2

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax European Open Nikkei Indices

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 05:22 PM
    stocks_03
    S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 02:23 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
      By:
      David Song
      Today 01:56 PM
        gpbusd_06
        GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.