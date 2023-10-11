DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:36 AM
18 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX falls in choppy trade, inflation cools in September

  • German inflation cools to 4.5% YoY in September
  • IMF downwardly revise German GDP forecast
  • DAX failed at 20 sma resistance

The DAX, along with its European peers, is set to open lower on Wednesday, after posting gains on Tuesday, as choppy trading continues.

The DAX rose almost 2% yesterday as European bourses experienced their strongest daily performance in 11 months, helped higher by China stimulus hopes which boosted automobile makers such as BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz.

Developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East remain a key focus, and attention is also turning towards the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting as well as U S PPI data.

Recent Fed speakers have adopted a slightly more dovish stance raising doubts over whether the Fed will hike interest rates again this year. The dovish shift by the Fed has been welcomed, with futures pricing suggesting that traders now see a 30% chance of another rate hike this year. U.S. Treasury yields were also lower, helping risk appetite.

On the data front, German inflation eased to 4.5% YoY in September down from 6.1% in August. The data supports the view that the ECB may not raise interest rates further but will keep them at the 4% level for an extended period.

Concerns over the health of the German economy remain acute, with the IMF downwardly revising growth for the eurozone's largest economy this year, with a contraction of 0.5% now expected.

Dax forecast – technical analysis

DAX extended its rebound from 14945, the October low, and has run into resistance at the 20 sma around 15400. The RSI is neutral, giving away few clues.

Buyers will need to rise above the 20 sma and 15480 the October high, negating the near-term downtrend, to extend gains towards the 200 sma at 15645.

Should sellers successfully defend the 20 sma, 15130, the September low comes into focus, ahead of support at 14945, the October low.

 

dax forecast chart

USD/JPY rises ahead of PPI, Fed minutes

  • USD rises despite dovish Fed commentary
  • US PPI, FOMC minutes due
  • USD/JPY is supported by the 20sma

USD/JPY is heading higher for a second straight session despite ongoing concerns over the conflict in the Middle East and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials. and look ahead to the policy meeting minutes due later today.

The USD is advancing despite several Federal Reserve officials signaling in recent sessions that the US central bank may not need to tighten monetary policy much further.

Atlanta Fed president Rafael Bostic said yesterday that the central bank didn't need to raise borrowing costs, and Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari echoed his remarks later in the day.

The Fed appears to be shifting away from additional hikes, which has also helped U.S. Treasury yields ease, which could mean that gains in the US dollar are capped.

Attention is now firmly on the minutes of the September Fed meeting for further clues on the interest rate outlook for the US.

The minutes come after the release of PPI data, which is expected to show that wholesale inflation held steady in September at 1.6% and rose 0.4% MoM after increasing 0.7% in August. Stronger than expected, PPI could reignite hawkish fed bets and send the US dollar higher.

 

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

After running into resistance above 150.00, USD/JPY has eased low and has found support on the 20 sma around 148.65. Sellers will need to break down this support to open the door to 147.90, the early September high, and 147.30, the October low.

Should buyers defend the 20 sma, a rise towards 149.50, the weekly high, and 150.00, the psychological level could be on the cards.

usd/jpy forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Dax USD/JPY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

S&P 500, EUR/USD analysis: European open – 11/10/2023
Today 04:45 AM
EUR/USD: Corrective rebound put to the test by packed events calendar
Today 01:48 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Fed policy pivot hopes drive rapid rebound
Today 12:01 AM
AUD/USD rises with indices on soft USD, yields: Asian Open – 11/10/2023
Yesterday 09:55 PM
Russell 2000 extends rally on hopes that rates have peaked
Yesterday 09:37 PM
Gold analysis: Has gold formed a low?
Yesterday 03:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:37 AM
    germany_04
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 9, 2023 07:16 AM
      jobs_03
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 6, 2023 07:25 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        Oil, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2023 07:27 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.