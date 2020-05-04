Dollar Lifted by Trump and Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has said that “enormous evidence” show the Covid-19 outbreak began in a laboratory in Wuhan. President Trump added on a Fox News interview that China "made a horrible mistake" which caused the coronavirus pandemic, and "they tried to cover it". These reactions tend to lift the U.S. Dollar on “fly to safety” bids.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index is searching for a trend line and stands between two trend lines and is trading around its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance in case of a break above April top at 101.00 which would lead to March high at 103.00. The nearest support would be set at Mar. 30 bottom at 98.30. A break below this threshold would lead to further weakness towards horizontal support at 97.40.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index is searching for a trend line and stands between two trend lines and is trading around its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance in case of a break above April top at 101.00 which would lead to March high at 103.00. The nearest support would be set at Mar. 30 bottom at 98.30. A break below this threshold would lead to further weakness towards horizontal support at 97.40.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:05 PM
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Yesterday 02:46 PM
Yesterday 12:45 PM
Yesterday 12:32 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM