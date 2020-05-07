Earnings Play PPL Corp

On Friday, before market, PPL Corp. (PPL) is anticipated to report 1Q EPS of $0.72 compared to $0.70 the prior year on revenue of approximately $2.2B vs. $2.1B last year. The company's current analyst consensus rating is 5 buys, 8 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg.From a technical point of view, PPL Corp.'s stock price recently broke below a rising trend line. Prices have entered into a decline after confirming a lower high and a lower low as of May 6th as the stock failed to get back above its 20-day moving average. We can expect prices to continue trending down towards the $21.00 level and possibly retest the 2020 low at $18.00. The RSI has also broken below a rising trend line and currently sits below its 50 median level. A stop-loss can be set near the last high at $27.00.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView