ECB hikes 50bps, as expected. Another 50bps hike to come in March

February 2, 2023 11:42 AM

The ECB hiked interest rates by 50bps to bring the refining operations rate to 3.00%, as expected. This is the highest level since 2008!  In addition, the statement pre-committed to an additional 50bps rate hike at the March meeting.  After that, decisions will be made on a meeting-to-meeting basis. 

However, during the press conference, Christine Lagarde seemed to be talking out of both sides of her mouth.  At one point she said that the ECB “intends” to hike rates by 50bps.  Therefore, the March rate hike doesn’t seem like it’s a done deal.  However, later she said that under all scenarios, significant hikes are needed (referring to the March 50bps hike). 

As with the FOMC meeting yesterday, the ECB statement was “as expected”, while Christine Lagarde’s press conference was less hawkish than expected and even a bit confusing.

EUR/JPY was one of the biggest movers after the rate hike and subsequent press conference. After trading sideways for the last week and a half between the 50-day and 200-Day Moving Averages (140.92/141.79), EUR/JPY was sold aggressively.  The pair broke below the recent range and has plenty of room to run on the downside.  First support isn’t until the lows of January 3rd at 137.39.  Below there, price can fall to the 50% retracement level and then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of 2022 to the highs of 2022 at 136.40 and 133.56, respectively.  Resistance is close, at the bottom of the recent range and the 200 Day Moving Average.  Above the top of the range and the 50 Day Moving Average, price can move to the bottom upward sloping trendline of the ascending wedge (the pair broke below on December 20th, 2022) near 145.65.

Daily EUR/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

**A few hours after the press conference, as after the last few press conferences, ECB “Sources” were out to clarify anything that may have been missed or misinterpreted.  This time, the sources noted that there may be one or two more rate hikes of 25bps or 50bps, and that they expect a terminal rate around 3.5%.

The ECB hiked rates by 50bps, as expected, and said that it intends to continue it again at the March meeting.  However, Christine Lagarde sounded less sanguine about it. EUR/JPY sold off aggressively after the meeting and during the press conference.  There is a good deal of resistance above for the pair.  But if it breaks back above the recent range, there is plenty of room for it to run!

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ECB EUR JPY

Latest market news

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD’s Early Week Rally Stalls, Bears Still in Control
Today 04:26 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks drop in risk-off trade and ahead of TSLA, NFLX earnings
Today 02:54 PM
Gold outlook: Has the metal run too far too fast?
Today 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 18, 2023
Today 12:07 PM
DAX Analysis: Stocks struggle on MidEast tensions, higher for longer rates
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_06
Gold outlook: Has the metal run too far too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:30 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 18, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:07 PM
      Downtrend arrow
      DAX Analysis: Stocks struggle on MidEast tensions, higher for longer rates
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:00 AM
        £20 Pound notes scattered around
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:34 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.