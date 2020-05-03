On a Daily Chart, EUR/USD has challenged a Short-term Key Resistance at 1.0990, but has not yet closed above that level on a Daily Basis.
Therefore, a Bullish Reversal has not yet been confirmed.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
On an Intraday 30-Minute Chart, however, EUR/USD is striking against the Lower Bollinger Band calling for acceleration to the downside.
The 20-period moving average has just crossed below the 50-period one, holding the intraday outlook as bearish.
Trading below the Intraday Key Resistance at 1.0980 within the day, EUR/USD should encounter Downside Support at 1.0935 and 1.0920.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
