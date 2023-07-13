FTSE 100 analysis: UK economy contracts in May – Top UK stocks

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:13 AM
0 views
Research
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

FTSE 100 struggles

The FTSE 100 is struggling to find higher ground this morning and is trading marginally lower in early trade. .

The FTSE 100 yesterday experienced its best daily gain in 2023, driven by the welcomed inflation data out of the US that has raised hopes that we are reaching the end of the current cycle of rate hiking, although the mood could change today considering on how US initial jobless claims and PPI data comes in later.

Elsewhere in the economic calendar, we have eurozone industrial production figures this morning and the ECB monetary policy meeting accounts this afternoon.

 

UK GDP falls

We discovered this morning that UK GDP fell 0.1% month-on-month in May, compared to the 0.2% growth we saw in April. While down, that was better than the 0.3% fall anticipated by economists.

The contraction was driven by a 0.6% month-on-month fall in industrial output, which was sharper than the 0.4% drop pencilled-in by economists as rising rates bite. Manufacturing output also contributed after falling 0.2%, but this was softer than the 0.5% fall estimated by economists.

That meant the UK economy stagnated and grew 0% in the three months to May, suggesting the UK economy is struggling. Much attention will be paid to the June figures when we will find out how the economy fared in the second quarter.

 

FTSE 100 analysis: Where next for the UK 100?

The UK 100, which tracks the performance of the FTSE 100, has rebounded strongly since hitting eight-month lows last week, which sent the RSI into oversold territory.

The index is on course to climb back above 7,450 and look to test the falling trendline if it can keep up the recent momentum. Any renewed pressure could see it slip back toward last week’s lows.

Can the FTSE 100 keep rebounding?

 

Top UK stock news

Barratt Developments is down 3.4% after warning it will build fewer houses in the new financial year in response to softer demand thanks to higher interest rates. It said it delivered a ‘strong performance in a challenging year’ during the 12 months to the end of June, stating it expects to deliver profits in-line with expectations. It built 17,206 homes in the year, down from 17,908 the year before. The housebuilder said net private reservations per sales outlet fell to 0.55 in the period from 0.81 the year before, while its order book has also shrunk to 8,995 homes from 13,579 a year ago. Demand is being hit by rising interest rates, which is pushing up the cost of mortgages. Barratt said it should deliver adjusted pretax profit of around £880.6 million, which would be down from the £1.05 billion reported in the previous financial year. Barratt warned it will only build between 13,250 to 14,250 homes in the new financial year as it responds to lower demand.

Watches of Switzerland is up 5.4% after delivering record revenue and profitability in the year to the end of April as demand for luxury watches holds up. Sales climbed 25% to £1.54 billion, partly boosted by favourable foreign exchange, and its pretax profit jumped 23% to £155 million. It reiterated its guidance for the current financial year, aiming for 8% to 11% sales growth at constant currency while keep margins broadly flat, but said it is ‘significantly ahead of where we expected to be’ when it outlined its long-term plan back in 2021. It said it will provide an update on its long-term plan this Autumn.

Dr Martens is up 3.6% after revealing trading has been in-line with expectations since the start of the new financial year. The boot maker said its direct-to-consumer business has seen good growth in EMEA and APAC, but this countered lower wholesales revenues. It said addressing its performance in Americas, where sales have continued to fall, is its ‘number one priority’ this year but warned its DTC business here may not recover until the second half.

Recruiter Hays is down 0.9% after it said net fees fell 2% in the three months to the end of June as candidates become less confident in moving jobs. Fees from placing permanent roles were down 9% but this was countered by a 4% rise in fees for finding temporary workers. It reiterated that full year operating profit should meet expectations at around £196 million despite tougher market conditions, which would be down from the £210.1 million reported in 2022.

Wood Group is down 1.2% after it said it remains on track to deliver full year results in-line with expectations after reporting a 15% rise in first half revenue to $2.9 billion. Adjusted Ebitda rose 6% to $195 million. It said it expects to generate positive free cashflow in the second half after suffering from an outflow in the first. ‘We are making good progress in delivering on the growth strategy we outlined last November. Trading shows continued good growth and margins in line with our expectations,’ said CEO Ken Gilmartin.

Spirent Communications is up 1.5% after it saw a recovery in customer spending and order intake in the second quarter following a slow start to the year. Its order book has grown 6% since last December to $304 million. It left its full year outlook unchanged but said results will be more weighted to the second half.

Domino’s Pizza Group is up 3.6% after appointing Andrew Rennie as its new chief executive from August 7. He spent over two decades at the Australian-listed Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, where he held roles such as CEO of France and Belgium and then Australia and New Zealand. Current interim CEO Elias Diaz Sese will go back to a non-executive role as a result.

Diploma is up 3.8% after it said organic revenue grew 9% in the first nine months of the financial year, led higher by greater volumes. Overall revenue grew 21% in the period and its operating margin was ‘strong’ and in-line with expectations. It reiterated its hopes to grow annual organic revenue by 7% and deliver an operating margin of 19%. It also announced it has bought Distribuidora Internacional Carmen for £170 million. The company sells fluid power solutions to the European aftermarket. It said it is a ‘strong strategic fit’ and has been bought at an ‘attractive valuation’ at a multiple of just 9x 2023 Ebitda.

Renewi is down 0.3% after revenue and earnings came in lower than last year in the first quarter as expected as recyclate prices have fallen since peaking over a year ago. Prices have now stablilised but are slightly higher than the historical average. It said its commercial unit has seen steady volumes in Belgium while the Netherlands is seeing some pressure on volumes because of easing construction activity. ‘At this stage of the year, the group expects to deliver full year results in line with market expectations and remains confident in the group’s growth opportunities in the medium term as legislation encourages the transition to circular economies,’ said Renewi.

Review platform operator Trustpilot is down 1.7% after revenue rose 15% in the first half at $85 million and said it squeezed out adjusted Ebitda of around $3 million compared to the $5.4 million loss seen the year before. Annual recurring revenue rose at a faster rate of 21% to $180 million. Total bookings were 13% higher at $98 million. It reiterated its goal of growing its topline by a mid-teen percentage over the full year, but said like-for-like adjusted Ebitda should be at the top end of expectations.

The Gym Group is up 3.4% after revealing positive trends seen in the first half have continued, leading to further growth in memberships. Revenue was up 18.5% in the period at £99.8 million as the number of members rose to 867,000 from 790,000 the year before. Plus, the average amount of revenue earned from each member rose 8% to £18.81.

Experian is up 0.1% after it said revenue grew 5% in the first quarter with organic revenue growth coming in at the same level. Latin America was particularly strong but it delivered higher sales across all regions. ‘Our growth expectations for the full year are unchanged reflecting the strength and diversity of our business. We continue to expect organic revenue growth of between 4-6% and modest margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis,’ said Experian.

Computacenter has been downgraded to Neutral by Citigroup. The stock is down 0.9% at 2,172p this morning.

Softcat has been upgraded to Buy at Citi and given a target price of 1,600p. The stock is down 1.4% at 1,368.19p.

NatWest has been downgraded to Underperform by Mediobanca and given a 260p price target. The bank is trailing 0.7% at 241.80p today.

Hunting has been upgraded to Buy by Berenberg, which said the recent pullback looks overdone. The stock is up 1.3% at 264p in early trade.

 

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks UK stocks Top UK Stocks Trade Ideas UK GDP

Latest market news

DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
Today 05:01 AM
Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
Yesterday 06:56 PM
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
Yesterday 05:38 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
Yesterday 01:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 12, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:57 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: BoE says path of interest rates is ‘uncertain’ – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:12 AM
      Research
      Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 11, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 12:39 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.