FTSE Turns Positive

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 30, 2020 4:36 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are heading lower in early trade on Monday as investors pause for breath after a phenomenal rally across the month of November. Some European benchmark indices have surged over 20% higher. The FTSE, which has reversed earlier losses

Vaccine optimism has driven risk appetite and stock markets higher across November. Over the past month Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have all revealed upbeat results from their clinical trials. A vaccine is the quickest and surest way for global growth to return to pre-pandemic levels. 

News that the UK regulators could approve the Pfizer vaccine in the coming days is keeping optimism surrounding UK stocks buoyant. The FTSE is outperforming its European peers, pushing into positive territory.

JD Sports is a clear winner, topping the as investors cheer the athleisure retailer stepping back from talks with Debenhams. JD Sports jumps 6.7%, even as trouble on the high street brews.

Oil drops 1%, oil majors decline
Oil stocks are the biggest drag on the FTSE with the likes of BP and Royal Dutch Shell – over 2%, tracing the commodity lower. Oil has dropped almost 1% after an informal OPEC meeting on Sunday revealed that divisions remains over whether to extend production cuts beyond January. The group will meet today to hammer out plans for output in the new year, failure for the group to agree a new deal means that the originally planned output increase of 2 million more barrels a  day will come into effect.

Gold has lost its shine
As risk sentiment rose across the previous week a demand for stocks rose, safe haven Gold fell out of favour, closing below its 200 day moving average for the first time since January in an ominous sign. Precious metal miner Fresnillo is under pressure down 3.4% in the first hour of trading.

Coming up
Looking ahead, UK mortgage approvals will keep house builders in focus. Approvals have been particularly strong across recent months as prospective buyers look to take advantage of the government’s stamp duty holiday scheme, which is set to run until March.
German inflation data is also due later. Expectations are for inflation to remain subdued in disinflation as the Eurozone’s largest economy extends its lockdown until 20th December.

FTSE Chart
The FTSE continues to consolidate in the horizontal channel 6300 – 6515. The index rebounded off the lower band of the channel at the end of last week and is heading back towards the upper band at 6515. A break above this level could see the FTSE advance to 6670 a level last seen in March. On the flip side immediate a break through 6300 could open the door to horizontal support at 6120 prior to 200 day moving average and psychological support at 6000.


Related tags: Indices FTSE 100

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

dow_jones_02
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
August 10, 2023 03:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 9, 2023 11:30 AM
      China flag
      AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 9, 2023 03:11 AM
        Research
        DAX Analysis: Stocks fall as risk off tone continues
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 8, 2023 12:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.