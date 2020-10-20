GBP is seesawing as Brexit negotiations linger

The British pound has posted a slight rebound as the European Union's declared that it was ready to intensify talks with Britain toward a trade deal. Tomorrow, September inflation rate will be expected at +0.3% on month, -0.4% previously.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD stands below its horizontal resistance at 1.3080 and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3080. The nearest support would be set at September bottom at 1.2675 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.2500 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD stands below its horizontal resistance at 1.3080 and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3080. The nearest support would be set at September bottom at 1.2675 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.2500 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Yesterday 02:28 PM
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
Yesterday 11:00 AM
October 5, 2023 09:47 PM
October 5, 2023 05:45 PM