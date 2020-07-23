German Consumer Confidence above expectations

This morning, the August German Consumer Confidence was released at -0.3, well above the -4.5 expected. It stood at -9.4 in July.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has validated a bullish flag and is supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1280. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1680 and a second one would be set at September 18 top at 1.1800 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has validated a bullish flag and is supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1280. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1680 and a second one would be set at September 18 top at 1.1800 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
September 8, 2023 07:02 PM
September 8, 2023 04:50 PM
September 8, 2023 03:46 PM
September 8, 2023 03:24 PM
September 8, 2023 12:28 PM
September 8, 2023 12:20 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
September 8, 2023 11:00 AM
September 8, 2023 01:38 AM
September 6, 2023 11:30 AM
September 5, 2023 02:43 PM