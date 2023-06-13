Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 13, 2023 1:41 PM
151 views
Gold nuggets
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Fed and Gold takeaways

  • Today’s US CPI has likely sealed the deal for a “hawkish hold” from the Fed on Wednesday.
  • Traders will nonetheless scrutinize the central bank’s economic projections and Chairman Powell’s press conference for hints about what July and the rest of H2 will bring.
  • Gold is poised for a potential breakout after spending the last 4 weeks consolidating in a tight $50 range.

Fed analysis

Sometimes an appetizer is so good that it saps your appetite for the main course.

That’s exactly what may have happened to traders with today’s CPI report relative to tomorrow’s “main course” FOMC meeting. The May reading on consumer inflation came in right near expectations at 0.1% m/m and 4.0% y/y on the headline reading with core (ex-food and -energy) CPI printing at 0.4% m/m 5.3% y/y).

With no upside surprises to inflation, it looks likely that Jerome Powell and company will follow through on their recent comments favoring a “skip” in the interest rate hiking cycle tomorrow, while leaving the door open for a potential resumption of rate increases next month if the data dictates. Indeed, that’s exactly what Fed Funds futures traders are expecting, with just 8% implied odds of a rate hike this week (down from above 20% yesterday) and a roughly 2-in-3 probability of a(t least one) rate hike at the conclusion of the July meeting, per CME FedWatch:

 cme_fedwatch_rate_hike_odds_fed_06132023

Source: CME FedWatch

Outside of the (likely non-)decision on interest rates, the Fed will also release its standard monetary policy statement, quarterly Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference.

As ever, the key area of focus from the Fed’s SEP will be the “dot plot” of interest rate forecasts. Thus far, the Fed appears to be “winning” its battle against the market, with traders finally pricing out any rate hikes this year. If the median Fed member raises his/her forecast for year-end interest rates above 5.25%, it would likely be seen as a hawkish development that would benefit the US dollar and serve as a headwind for risk assets like the S&P 500.

As for the statement and press conference, traders will be keen to see if the (presumed) decision to hold interest rates steady is unanimous and how Chairman Powell characterizes the economy. Previously, Mr. Powell had noted that risks to the economic outlook were “balanced” (between a recession and too-high inflation), so expect him to receive more questions about how that outlook has evolved and what that may mean for monetary policy moving forward.

Gold technical analysis – XAU/USD 4-Hour chart

 GOLD_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_XAUUSD_PRICE_06132023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

In terms of market impacts from the Fed meeting, the US dollar and major indices will be in focus as always, but gold will also be worth watching. The yellow metal has spent the last four weeks consolidating in a tight $50 range centered around the $1960 handle.

Any surprises from the Fed could be enough to take gold out of that range; a more-hawkish-than-expected meeting would likely be a bearish catalyst for the yellow metal, and a break below support near $1930 could quickly expose the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $1910 next. Meanwhile, a more dovish outlook that suggests the rate hike cycle may be done already could take gold back to the top of its recent range near $1980 or even toward $2000 as we move into next week.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Gold Technical Analysis Fed Interest rates Powell

Latest market news

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Bounce Ahead of Inflation, FOMC
Today 06:47 PM
Gold remains range-bound
Today 06:49 PM
Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Hits 1-Month Lows as Oil Rally Extends
Today 04:45 PM
Gold outlook: Metal not out of woods yet as FOMC decision looms
Today 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks fall as Fed meeting comes into focus
Today 12:20 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 18, 2023
Today 12:17 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold outlook: Metal not out of woods yet as FOMC decision looms
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:00 PM
    Forex trading
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    September 15, 2023 07:22 PM
      gold_06
      Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
      By:
      James Stanley
      September 14, 2023 07:37 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 14, 2023 04:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.