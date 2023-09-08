Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:46 AM
2 views
gold_06
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Metal held back by strong dollar and rising yield
  • US CPI could determine gold direction
  • Gold technical analysis: bulls not out of woods yet

 

 

Earlier, gold managed to recoup some of its weekly losses as it found support on the back of slight weakness for the dollar and bond yields. However, at the time of writing, it was coming noticeably off its earlier highs and threatening to turn red. It looks like the earlier recovery was driven by short-covering. Overall, the current market environment is not too supportive for gold, and not a lot has changed today.

 

Gold analysis: Metal held back by strong dollar and rising yield

 

The precious metal has struggled to move decisively in one or the other direction over the past few months, but thanks to the strength of the dollar and yields, it has been an overall bearish trend for the metal. Will that change as we head into the week ahead remains to be seen. With the yuan weakening further, surely this is not good news for gold as it makes it dearer for Chinese to purchase the metal, while it is also euro negative as it could weigh on Eurozone exports. A lot will now depend on the direction of the dollar. Being up for 8 consecutive weeks, the Dollar Index took a breather on Friday amid lack of any fresh news. But there’s plenty of data next week to trigger a sharp move.

 

Here's our week ahead preview, by my colleague Matt Simpson.

US CPI could determine gold direction

 

The next big event for gold, and indeed the dollar, is the CPI data next week, which could influence the Fed’s decision whether to hike further or not. The market appears convinced that the hiking is done. But thanks to the resilience of US economy, they are expecting interest rates to remain at current levels longer than they had previously been expecting. This is what has helped to keep the dollar underpinned and gold undermined. A weaker CPI print could provide welcome relief for gold, while a stronger print is what the bears would be looking for.

 

Gold technical analysis

 

The precious metal has found some mild technical support around its 200-day average around $1915. If it were to break below this level, which appears likely in our view, then we could see another wave of technical selling leading up to that CPI report next week. Short-term support comes in around $1923, Thursday’s high. If gold moves back and holds below this level then this would put the bulls in a spot of bother.

gold analysis

Sources: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Gold Precious Metals market Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
Today 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
Today 12:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
Today 12:20 PM
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD, Gold and USD/CAD in focus – Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
Today 08:52 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD, Gold and USD/CAD in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    gold_09
    Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:37 PM
      gold_09
      Gold has looked healthier on the charts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 02:10 AM
        gold_10
        Gold may be lower against the dollar, but it’s holding up elsewhere
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 6, 2023 02:45 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.