Gold outlook: Metal rebounds as dollar and yields fall

Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst
May 30, 2023 8:30 AM
272 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Gold found support along with the major FX pairs in the first half of Tuesday’s session, as the dollar and bond yields fell back after their eye-catching gains in recent weeks. As we transition to the second half of the day and look forward to the rest of the week, it remains to be seen whether the recovery will hold this time around. For what it is worth, I maintain a bullish gold outlook.

 

 

Long term gold outlook remains positive

 

While the short-term gold outlook remains a little murky, there is little doubt in my mind that the longer-term gold forecast is positive, owing to the fact global monetary policy can only start to loosen from here.

 

Hawkish Fed repricing likely priced in

 

Granted, there has been a bit of hawkish repricing in US interest rates of late, thanks to US data remaining resilient and inflation sticky. A final 25 basis point Fed rate hike in June appears to be a foregone conclusion and most likely priced in by now. But the higher the interest rates go, the sharper the eventual economic slowdown is likely to be. So, interest rates are going to come back down and perhaps more sharply than would appear right now.

 

Weaker Chinese and European data point to looser monetary policy

 

The economic slowdown for the rest of the world, while not as bad as it could have been in these circumstances, certainly point to falling interest rates.

 

Indeed, we saw that with the latest manufacturing PMI data from Europe highlighting growth concerns last week. The PMI data certainly suggests the “higher for longer” interest rates narrative may soon become a thing of the past.

 

Today, we had a smaller-than-expected rise in Spanish CPI, which came in at 3.2% annual rate compared to 3.6% expected and 4.1% previously. The sharper drop in Spanish CPI has boosted hopes that German and Eurozone inflation data, due for release later in the week, would also surprise to the downside, reducing the need for the ECB to remains uber-hawkish.

 

Emerging market turmoil boost appeal of gold

 

Meanwhile, you have economic crises in many other parts of the world, most notably in some emerging market countries, where inflation has been spiralling out of control like Argentina, Turkey and Pakistan. What’s more China is continuing to struggle as reflected by its slumping equity market and yuan, with the latter weakening past 7.1 per dollar for the first time since November.

 

The economic struggles in these countries should hold back output in the rest of the world to some degree, which should mean looser monetary policy, ceteris paribus. But more to the point, economic uncertainty and high inflation is precisely why gold prices are at or near record.

 

Yields fall as debt ceiling deal gets closer

 

Meanwhile, it looks increasingly likely that Congress will pass a debt deal to prevent a default. Investors’ required rate of return has thus fallen by holding US government debt, as the risk of default has fallen in their eyes. This is reflected in falling bond yields. As yields dip, up goes the appeal of zero-yielding assets on a relative basis. The yen has risen sharply along with gold and silver, precisely for this reason.

 

Gold outlook: Technical analysis

Gold has bounced right from where it needed to: around $1935. This is where its bullish trend line and horizontal support converges.

 

Despite today’s bounce though, the near-term outlook remains murky as prices remain inside a short-term downward channel. The bulls will want gold to break out of this channel to the upside to signal that the short-term bear trend is over.

 

Recent price action on gold has frustrated the bulls ever since it failed to hold its break out to a new record high earlier this month. Every time it has printed some bullish-looking candle traders have sold into it.

 

Will that change in light of today’s recovery remains to be seen. At the time of writing, gold was testing prior support just below $1960. Gold still needs to move above $1970ish resistance to tip the balance back in the bulls’ favour. In this event, we would become more confident in providing a more positive gold forecast.

 

gold outlook

Source: TradinView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

 

Related tags: XAU USD Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market

Latest market news

GBP/USD forecast: Pair rises but lacks conviction
Today 01:23 PM
C3.ai Q1 earnings preview: Where next for AI stock?
Today 11:51 AM
GameStop Q2 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
Today 08:37 AM
DAX , Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:25 AM
Gold gains as major market risks subside
Today 06:09 AM
EUR/USD fell for seven consecutive weeks: European open – 04/09/2023
Today 04:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
By:
Michael Boutros
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
    Research
    Gold outlook finely balanced
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 29, 2023 11:52 AM
      Gold Sand
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bears Face First Major Hurdle
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 31, 2023 02:23 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold forecast: Metal declines but outlook positive
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 23, 2023 01:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.