Gold Price Pushes Above December Opening Range

The price of gold pushes above the opening range for December as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Tuesday 11:10 AM
gold_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold pushes above the opening range for December as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, but bullion may track the November range amid the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2669).

Gold Price Pushes Above December Opening Range

The price of gold extends the advance from the start of the week to register a fresh monthly high ($2692), and the precious metal may reestablish the bullish trend from earlier this year as it continues to serve as an alternative to fiat currencies.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

As a result, data prints coming out of the US may sway the price of gold as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show the headline figure increasing to 2.7% in November from 2.6% per annum the month prior, while the core reading for inflation is seen holding steady at 3.3% during the same period.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12102024

In turn, signs of persistent inflation may lead to a dissent within the Federal Reserve, and the threat of a policy error may keep the price of gold afloat as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. pursue a neutral policy.

With that said, the price of gold may continue to carve a bullish price series as it pushes above the opening range for December, but bullion may track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2669) should it struggle to retrace the decline following the US election.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 12102024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold trades to a fresh monthly high ($2692) as it extends the advance from the start of the week, with a break/close above the $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) bringing the November high ($2790) on the radar.
  • A breach above $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension) opens up $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), but lack of momentum to break/close above the $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) may keep the price of gold within the November range.
  • Failure to hold above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push the price of gold back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension), with a breach below $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) raising the scope for a move towards the November low ($2537).

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Monthly Opening Range Intact Ahead of ECB Rate Decision

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to BoC Rate Cut

GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

US Dollar Rallies to Resistance After CPI, PPI and ECB Rate Cut
Today 03:47 PM
S&P 500 forecast: US tech stocks maintain strong performance ahead of central bank meetings
Today 02:29 PM
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
Today 09:33 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
Today 01:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 09:33 AM
    Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:49 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes Out 2700 - 2721 Next Res
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:12 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD rises to key level ahead of big macro events
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 9, 2024 05:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.