If you cant trade Bitcoin look to USDRUB

June 8, 2021 12:00 PM
56 views
Board of currencies

Bitcoin has had a ton of volatility lately.  There are any number of reasons that the cryptocurrency could have been selling off lately: 

  • China is cracking down on Bitcoin (India already banned it)
  • Elon Musk sent out a tweet
  • US companies were hacked (presumably by Russian hackers)
  • The US government retrieved ransom Bitcoin
  • The IRS asks Congress to regulate cryptos

The reason doesn’t really matter.  All we know is that Bitcoin has moved lower, and based on technical analysis, it appears that it may be heading lower. 

Chart analysis shows technical analysis of BTC/Bitcoin. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

After putting in a rounding top formation through the first 4 months of 2021, Bitcoin began to move lower and toward the latter half of May.  Price then began consolidating in a pennant formation near the 50% retracement level from the March 2020 lows to the highs on April 14th between 35,000 and 40,000. On June 7th, Bitcoin broke below the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the pennant.  The target for a pennant is the length of the pennant “pole”, added to the breakdown point from the pennant.  In this case the target is near 6,700.  However, if price does move to target, it must first break through the May 19th lows of 30,066, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe, near 27,169, and the long-term former resistance level (now a support level) at 19,666.

USD/RUB

USD/RUB has been trading sideways in a symmetrical triangle since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.  After a brief false breakdown below the bottom trendline of the triangle in mid-March of this year, price bounced to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 2nd, 2020 highs to the March 2021 lows near 77.75 and formed a head and shoulders pattern. In early May, USD/RUB broke below both the neckline of the shorter-term head and shoulders, the bottom upward sloping trendline of the longer-term symmetrical triangle, and the 200 Day Moving Average, between 74.80/75.35.  On June 8th, price took out the March 16th lows near 72.53 and appears to be on its way to the head and shoulders target of 71.50. Below there is horizontal support from June 2020 near 70.55.

Chart analysis of USD to RUB. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Correlation Coefficient

As discussed in our recent webinar, according to Investopedia, the correlation coefficient is a statistical measure of strength of the relationship between the relative movements of 2 variables.  The values range between -1.0 and +1.0.  If the value is greater than 0.00 it means that the 2 values are positively correlated.  A reading of +1.00 shows a prefect positive correlation, or that the 2 variables move in the same direction.  A reading of -1.00 shows a perfect negative correlation, or that the 2 variables move in opposite directions.  The closer the reading to +/- 1.00, the greater the correlation.  A reading of 0.00 means there is no correlation between the 2 variables.

The bottom of the chart above shows the correlation coefficient for Bitcoin and USD/RUB on a daily timeframe.  The current value is +0.83, meaning that the correlation between the 2 variables (or assets) is strong.  On a daily timeframe, as Bitcoin moves lower, USD/RUB moves lower as well.  Therefore, if one believes Bitcoin will continue lower, there is a strong likelihood that USD/RUB will move lower as well.  However, as you can see, correlations change over time.  Most of the time prior to late April, the correlation was negative! 

Notice that on the 240-minute timeframe below that the correlation is currently +0.85, stronger than on the daily timeframe.  Therefore, it can be traded on this shorter timeframe as well.   However, also notice that the RSI on the 240-minute USD/RUB chart is extremely oversold, near 21.  Price may be due for a bounce towards the bottom trendline of the wedge above near 72.67, which acts as first level of resistance. There is also horizontal resistance just above at 72.75.  Above there, resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 73.40. 

Chart analysis of USD to RUB. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Bitcoin and USD/RUB currently have a strong positive correlation.  Therefore, if one is looking to trade Bitcoin, but can’t, USD/RUB may currently be a good substitute.  If one currently believes Bitcoin will move higher, USD/RUB should follow it higher most of the time.  If one currently believes Bitcoin will move lower, USD/RUB should follow it lower over time. 

Note that the correlation coefficient won’t tell you the magnitude of the move, only how strongly related the direction is between the 2 variables.  Also, correlations change over time and across different timeframes, so make sure to pay attention to see if it is changing!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Bitcoin USD Forex RUB Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Yesterday 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Yesterday 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Yesterday 10:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
    Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
    Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The history of money: from silver coins to credit cards
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      May 18, 2023 03:12 PM
        Research
        Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 19, 2023 03:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.