Is the Hang Seng Coiling its way to a breakout?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 6, 2022 9:51 PM
49 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Looking across several timeframes suggest that the Hang Seng is moving towards a larger move, whilst prices coil on lower timeframes.

  

Hang Seng Index (monthly chart):

We can see on the monthly chart that 18,000 has provided support since 2012, with the most recent low forming in March this year. The market rallied around 58% from the 2012 low and 85% from the 2016 low.

At this stage we do not know if this is a multi-year bullish continuation, or reversal pattern. If this is part of a head and shoulders top, we could assume that a break above 22,600 may top out below 28,650 (the left shoulders or 58% rally).

But if prices remain below 22,600 then we will be looking for a potential break below 18,000 to mark a major reversal. As this is the monthly chart we have time on our side.

20220707hsiMNfx

 

Hang Seng Index (weekly chart):

When looking for a high conviction for potential direction, we’d prefer to see multiple timeframes align for the analysis. Yet that’s not what we are seeing on the weekly chart. Whilst the Hang Seng has printed a higher low from 18,000, it has met resistance at 22,574 support and a bearish trendline. A bearish hammer formed at this key level last week and the market is back below 22,000. The stochastic oscillator also shows the potential to provide a sell signal, so perhaps the Hang Seng to dip lower on the weekly chart.

Perhaps we may see the market coil between the two trendlines until a sustained move is seen in either direction. Ultimately we need to see a break above 22,600 to confirm the next leg higher, whilst a break of the lower trendline suggests momentum has realigned with the bearish trendline.

20220707hsiWKfx

 

Hang Seng (daily chart):

The daily chart is currently holding above trend support and the 20/50-day eMA within a larger triangle.

  • Whilst prices hold above 21,280 then it may provide bullish setups on lower timeframes, over the near-term.
  • A break of yesterday’s low invalidates the near-term bullish bias and brings the lower trendline into focus for bears.
  • Due to the conflicting inflation across the three timeframes, traders may want to remain nimble and not seek large swings until we see a break above 22,600 or below the lower trendline.

 

20220707hsiD1fx

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Technical Analysis Hang Seng HK50 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 09:30 AM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Microsoft stock ahead of earnings?
Today 09:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 10:17 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 09:30 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Microsoft stock ahead of earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 09:17 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Vodafone shares rise on sales beat – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 07:11 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.