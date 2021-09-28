Its election day in Japan what it means for USDJPY and the Nikkei

September 28, 2021 10:15 PM
6 views
Japanese Flag
Lost in the noise, one of the more positive stories for markets in recent months comes to its conclusion this afternoon as the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan votes for a successor to replace Yoshihide Suga as the LDP leader and by extension, the new Prime Minister of Japan. 


Polls are neck and neck between the three primary candidates, Taro Kono, Sanae Takaichi, and Fumio Kishida. All three have promised to put together a stimulus package to help regain the growth momentum in an economy struck by the third wave of Covid during July and August. 

Taro Kono is the favorite contender amongst the Japanese public. However, his left-leaning views on social issues and his opposition to nuclear power put him offside with the party's conservative elders. 

If elected, hard-line conservative Sanae Takaichi would become Japan's first female Prime Minister. Her policies around fiscal expansion and monetary easing are the most aggressive of the three leading contenders and would be the most beneficial for USDJPY and the Nikkei. 

The third genuine contender is Fumio Kishida. Kishida is a moderate, and although he has received only modest support in the polls, he is viewed as the safest choice by party members.

After breaking above trend channel resistance at 110.10 noted last week, USDJPY has since rallied strongly to make a new cycle high this morning at 111.68. 

Aside from the technical drivers mentioned above, the rally has been aided by higher U.S. yields and rising energy prices as Japan is totally reliant on energy imports. 

From here, a break and daily close above 111.66ish would open the way for USDJPY to test the next resistance zone at 112.20/40 before a move towards medium-term resistance 114.50ish. Stops on long positions should be raised to 110.70. 

USDJPY Daily Chart

In our last article on the Nikkei, after a good surge higher it was suggested to take profit on Nikkei long positions and look to rebuy dips. "After the Nikkei futures almost reached the 30715 high/target yesterday, the market is displaying signs of being overbought in the short term. As such, we would consider closing longs here and look to rebuy the Nikkei into weakness in coming weeks." 

The Nikkei appears to be tracing out Wave c of a three-wave pullback that targets a move back into the 30,000/28,000 support region. Should signs of basing emerge within this support region, long Nikkei positions should again be considered. 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 29, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities Indices JPY Nikkei Stocks

Latest market news

Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Today 10:38 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:36 AM
S&P 500, EUR/USD analysis: European open – 11/10/2023
Today 04:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

channel_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 11:42 AM
    Australian flag
    ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Fed policy pivot hopes drive rapid rebound
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:01 AM
      stocks_02
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 10, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:06 PM
        banks_02
        Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:31 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.