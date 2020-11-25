Lenovo Group (992), the global personal computers and hardware manufacturer, rallied 56% from March low, meanwhile, Hang Seng Index was able to rebound 23% only. It would suggest that the stock is outperforming the market.
In the early of November, the company reported that 3Q net income rose 53% on year to $310 million on revenue of $14.52 billion, up 7%. UBS raised the target price of the company from HK$6.50 to HK$7.00. The bank said the company will keep outpacing the worldwide PC sector in the short term, with share gain opportunity underpinned by its robust after-sales service.
From a technical point of view, the stock prices have broken above the consolidation zone and challenges the 52-week high. The upward momentum is further reinforced by both rising 20-period and 50-period moving averages. Unless the support level at HK$5.29 is violated, the stock could consider a further upside to the resistance levels at HK$6.18 and HK$6.57.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
In the early of November, the company reported that 3Q net income rose 53% on year to $310 million on revenue of $14.52 billion, up 7%. UBS raised the target price of the company from HK$6.50 to HK$7.00. The bank said the company will keep outpacing the worldwide PC sector in the short term, with share gain opportunity underpinned by its robust after-sales service.
From a technical point of view, the stock prices have broken above the consolidation zone and challenges the 52-week high. The upward momentum is further reinforced by both rising 20-period and 50-period moving averages. Unless the support level at HK$5.29 is violated, the stock could consider a further upside to the resistance levels at HK$6.18 and HK$6.57.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Yesterday 07:28 AM
Yesterday 04:34 AM
Yesterday 02:58 AM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
July 26, 2023 08:00 AM