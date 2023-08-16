Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:22 AM
3 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering likely reason behind slight recovery
  • Rising real yields discourage stock market investors
  • Nasdaq 100 technical analysis: 15,000 support level could break

The major US stock averages tried to stage a bit of a bounce shortly after the cash markets opened. The recovery looked like was driven by short-covering, although some would point to news that US industrial output jumped 1% in July, which was better than expected, as a reason behind the slight recovery. The industrial data comes a day after retail sales also overshot expectations. However, good data is not necessarily good news for stocks since it increases the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy contractionary for longer. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if markets weakened again later in the day.

The slight recovery comes a day after US stocks were unable to hold onto the gains made on Monday, joining a global stock market rout. Sentiment has been hurt this week by weak Chinese data, rising bond yields and valuation concerns, while the lack of fresh bullish catalysts is also discouraging the bulls to buy the dip. China’s central bank cut interest rates but so far this has not helped to offer too much support.

 

Rising real yields discourage stock market investors

 

Rising real yields are continuing to discourage investors from investing into growth stocks. A surprisingly resilient US economy is helping to keep bond yields supported, making stocks which have low dividend yields less attract compared to the higher “risk free” returns from investing in government bonds.

 

This week’s release of stronger US retail sales and industrial production data have only helped to reinforce the view the US economy is holding its own relatively well in what should, in theory, be a challenging environment for the consumer faced with high inflation and interest rates. Fears over a hard landing have diminished, and now many analysts only expect to see the US economy experience a soft economic landing. Expectations that interest rates may have to remain high in the US for longer is what is helping to keep bond yields – and the dollar – elevated.

 

On top of that, this week’s mild risk-off tone hitting Chinese assets, copper and global equities is also likely to discourage investors until something changes fundamentally. Concerns about China and eurozone economies have helped to keep the euro undermined, boosting the appeal of the dollar, which is also a sign of risk off.

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

Despite the slight bounce, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq created a hammer candle on Monday but there was no upside follow-through on Tuesday, when the markets fell across the board. Many trapped traders’ stops would now be resting below Monday’s range. With the index having failed to hold above Monday’s high, it is very likely in my view that the Nasdaq will drop to a new low on the week, and sweep those stops – possibly later on in today’s session.

In other words, key support around 15,000 could be taken out today. But since we also have the FOMC minutes later, it is worth keeping an eye on the closing levels to give you an indication of what to expect the next day.

A decisive move below this 15K support level may very well trigger follow-up technical selling in the day or days ahead, especially as there are no further obvious levels of support to watch below this level. If this were to happen, the July low at 14921 could be the next downside target, followed by the next low at 14688.

Conversely, if we see a recovery then this will boost the Nasdaq’s appeal in the short-term outlook.

But overall, the risks do appear to be skewed to the downside from here. However, the bears must be careful not to chase the markets lower too aggressively given the fact that the longer-term trend is still technically bullish with the 200-day average pointing higher.

Nasdaq 100 analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Nasdaq US Tech 100 Trade Ideas Indices

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM
Gold attracts buyers below $1900 ahead of Fed minutes
Yesterday 11:33 PM
CVC Capital Partners IPO: Everything you need to know about CVC Capital Partners
Yesterday 09:36 PM
Dollar firm on rate hike fears as global FX markets tumble
Yesterday 05:40 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

China flag
AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
By:
Matt Simpson
August 9, 2023 03:11 AM
    Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Poisoned Apple Earnings Drag NDX Down to 15,250
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    August 7, 2023 02:57 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
        stocks_03
        Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 25, 2023 05:03 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.